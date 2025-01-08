You Can Prepare Beans In Your Rice Cooker — Here's How

We've compiled a list of tips for cooking beans from scratch that clearly states our position that it's certainly worth the effort. While you can stick to the stove top method, your rice cooker is a more efficient appliance that you can use to prepare beans. In fact, it can serve as a soaking container and cooker in one. Start by soaking beans in your rice cooker, adding a ratio of one cup of beans to three cups of water. You can leave them overnight in the rice cooker covered with its lid without connecting it to an outlet to prep the beans for cooking the next day.

Advertisement

Then, drain the soaking water from the beans and refill the rice cooker vessel with four cups of fresh water. Run a cycle on the rice cooker, refresh the beans with more water, and run a final cycle. Using a rice cooker to cook beans tends to take around an hour and a half. However, cooking times can vary depending on the type of beans that you use, the quantity of beans in your batch, and the type of rice cooker you own.

If you're looking for a new one, check out our favorite rice cookers here. The rice cooker is a great alternative to a slow cooker because it'll save you time. It may take the same amount of time as the stovetop method, but the rice cooker is a lot more controlled and efficient at getting the cooking temperature just right.

Advertisement