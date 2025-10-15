Four score and four years ago (or thereabouts), a product landed on the shelves of grocery stores across the United States that would change dinner forever. No longer would careworn homemakers fret over the stove for 20 or 30 minutes in order to bring the starch to the table. No, in the early 1940s, instant rice was born through the Minute Rice brand, a staple grain that has been giving precious time back to the evenings of home cooks ever since.

Minute Rice was first produced by a man named Ataullah K. Ozai‐Durrani. The cousin of the king of Afghanistan, Ozai-Durrani originally came to the U.S. in 1923 to study petrochemistry. However, he quickly turned his intellect toward grains and began experimenting with rice in his kitchen. Eventually, as his tests and trials progressed, Ozai-Durrani enlisted the help of the Arkansas Rice Growers Cooperative to provide laboratory space.

It took him nearly two decades in total, but in 1941, Ozai-Durrani strolled into the General Foods Corporation (now a part of The Kraft Heinz Company), set up a stove, and boiled up a pot of his magic rice in record time. The demonstration did the trick, and not long after, the company began shipping this new time-saving grain — which quickly became one of the top food trends of the decade. Of course, Minute Rice (and instant rice in general) only grew from there, and the brand remains popular even to this day.