6 Common Store-Bought Foods Frugal Shoppers Always Avoid

Whether making a soup, stew, or casserole, every keen home cook knows that a quality stock is key. Stock cubes and bouillon have their place and offer an easy alternative, but they will never compare to a fresh stock.

For times when you are in a hurry, ready-to-pour stock can be purchased to replace the need to create stock at home, but this is a product that frugal shoppers will avoid buying. When you make your own stock from the carcass of an animal you have already eaten, homemade stock is as close to free as you are going to get — you only need to pay for a few cheap vegetables and the cost of heating it. As for the downside, while making stock from scratch is a time-consuming task, most of that time is hands-off. Just let the pot simmer to extract the beautiful, deep flavor from the bones, and it will transform into the golden elixir your soups and stews are craving.

Compared to this economical option, the price difference between homemade and ready-to-pour stock is significant. Even basic liquid stock costs a couple of dollars per quart, and premium slow-cooked bone broth can be twice that price. If you're already buying a large joint of meat or a whole bird to roast, the choice should be an easy one. It may take a few hours out of your day, but the resulting rich stock and notable savings will be well worth the time.