The Simple 2-Ingredient Dressing For A Quick And Easy Salad

Between washing produce, chopping it, and wrangling together all your different ingredients, whipping up a salad can involve a good amount of prep work. But when it comes to your dressing, you don't need a long list of ingredients to make a tasty mixture. The main components that give a vinaigrette flavor are olive oil and vinegar — typically around three parts of the former per one part of the latter. And for those days when you don't have any vinegar on hand, you can simply sub in your favorite briny liquid instead.

Chances are, you have some type of brine in your fridge, whether it's from a jar of pickles or olives. While it won't replicate the flavor of vinegar exactly, this liquid packs a salty, tangy punch and includes all the notes of whatever food is packed into it. Plus, many brines use vinegar already, so you're getting a boost of extra flavors in just one ingredient. When mixed with olive oil, you end up with an immediate makeshift vinaigrette — and as a bonus, you have a reason to use up that leftover liquid in the jar, instead of just tossing it out.