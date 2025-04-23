How To Cook Rice Perfectly In The Microwave

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's face it, convenience is king now more than ever before, especially when you need to whip up a quick and wholesome meal for the family. So when someone says you can use the microwave to cook rice, we're there like a bear. Plus this method cooks your rice without the chance of it burning on the bottom of the pot.

Rinse the rice to clear out any grit, bugs, and excess starch. Then get a microwave-safe dish — it should be able to hold around double the volume of raw rice and water you're adding. For 1 cup of rice you need one that will hold at least 1.5 to 2 quarts (the 2.6 quart version of these Oggi Prep microwave safe bowls with lids would work well, or a simple 2 quart glass mixing bowl and a separate lid). Pour 1 cup of rice into it, along with 2 cups of cold water. Stir then pop the bowl into the microwave uncovered for 10 minutes. Keep an eye on it though — if there's still quite a lot of water in the bowl and you don't see little holes across the top where the steam has escaped, leave it in for another minute, check it, and if it's still not quite there, continue cooking for a minute at a time until ready.

Without stirring it, cover your bowl with a microwave-safe lid or tightly-secured microwave-safe plastic wrap, and put it back into the microwave for another 4 or so minutes. Then remove the bowl and let it rest, still covered, for 5 minutes. Test the doneness to see if it's just as you like it. If it needs a bit more cooking, give it 1-minute blasts in the microwave until it's just right. While this method isn't that much quicker than cooking rice in a pot on the stove top, it's less stressful, and can be adjusted more easily to get perfect results.