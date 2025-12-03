Martha Stewart's Go-To Cabinet Wood Isn't Expensive, But It Looks Timeless

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're upgrading your kitchen cabinets while on a budget, Martha Stewart suggests that you don't have to sacrifice beauty and style for affordability. Stewart recommends using poplar wood for the most affordable kitchen cabinets. Along with birch and alder, poplar is one of the least expensive materials for kitchen cabinets. Its unique grain pattern and beautiful, creamy white color can transform your kitchen, enhancing its elegance.

In an interview with Frederic, Stewart discussed the kitchen cabinets in her Turkey Hill kitchen, located at her former home in Westport, Connecticut. She said, "They were made from a sycamore tree that had fallen down on the property." However, she noted, "While it's a very beautiful wood, it's also very unstable, so the doors eventually warped and cracked." This experience taught her a valuable lesson: "I learned to use poplar going forward for that very reason."

Among Stewart's all-time best kitchen design tips, integrating poplar wood into your space might be the most affordable. Poplar is a durable hardwood, but it's softer than other varieties. It is easy to work by hand, so it's a popular choice for custom cabinet makers who want to integrate more complex or decorative details into their designs. Plus, it effectively retains stain and paint, making it easy to match your cabinets to your kitchen's color scheme. Compared to wood varieties with a darker tone and more prominent grain, poplar's neutral appearance allows it to blend seamlessly with any kitchen design and decor. Because poplar trees grow quickly, this type of wood is also the perfect choice for anyone looking for ways to prioritize sustainability in their kitchen remodel.