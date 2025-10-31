Martha Stewart's All-Time Best Kitchen Design Tips To Steal For Your Own Home

If you've ever seen Martha Stewart's personal kitchens, you'll notice that they're all enormous. One of her design tips for getting a bigger kitchen is borrowing space from other rooms. So, even if you start with a smaller kitchen than you'd like, you can expand it with some creative rearranging.

The easiest option is borrowing space from nearby rooms. For example, if your kitchen bleeds into your dining room, you can combine the two rooms to give you a bigger kitchen. Granted, you may need to remove walls, widen entryways between rooms, and rethink your dining area to make this option a reality.

If you're feeling really ambitious, you could move your kitchen altogether, looking at your floor plan as a whole to decide where the kitchen would best fit. People who spend more time in their kitchen than living room or have a living room that is too large for them somtimes opt to switch the two to acquire more space. Of course, this project requires putting in new plumbing, ventilation, wiring, gas lines, etc., but it's not an impossible option.