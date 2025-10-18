Martha Stewart's Clutter-Free Pot And Pan Storage Method

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chances are, we've all lived the nightmare of trying to cram and stack a bunch of heavy stainless steel, nonstick, and cast-iron pans into a dark kitchen cabinet. Not only is storing pans in a small cabinet frustrating, but stacking pans isn't recommended since it risks damaging them. Luckily, there are home and kitchen pros like Martha Stewart to make organizing easier. For instance, a clutter-free storage method that makes pots and pans accessible, organized, and within reach, Stewart uses a hanging kitchen rack. "Hanging pots on a rack is such a handy way to keep your pots and pans," she says in a recent video about her renovated kitchen, as she points to an abundance of copper pans hanging from the wall behind her.

She notes how hanging racks make it easy to reach for different pans for different cooking occasions, referencing that the storage method keeps the cookware "in sight, clean ... and looking great." Indeed, hanging your pots and pans is encouragement enough to keep them tidy and in good shape, since they'll be on display in your kitchen. Plus, like hanging other kitchen items, including knives and spatulas, making use of vertical wall space by hanging your pots and pans can certainly be a great way to clear clutter from the counters and cabinets while ensuring that everything you actually need is stored at eye level.