Martha Stewart's Clutter-Free Pot And Pan Storage Method
Chances are, we've all lived the nightmare of trying to cram and stack a bunch of heavy stainless steel, nonstick, and cast-iron pans into a dark kitchen cabinet. Not only is storing pans in a small cabinet frustrating, but stacking pans isn't recommended since it risks damaging them. Luckily, there are home and kitchen pros like Martha Stewart to make organizing easier. For instance, a clutter-free storage method that makes pots and pans accessible, organized, and within reach, Stewart uses a hanging kitchen rack. "Hanging pots on a rack is such a handy way to keep your pots and pans," she says in a recent video about her renovated kitchen, as she points to an abundance of copper pans hanging from the wall behind her.
She notes how hanging racks make it easy to reach for different pans for different cooking occasions, referencing that the storage method keeps the cookware "in sight, clean ... and looking great." Indeed, hanging your pots and pans is encouragement enough to keep them tidy and in good shape, since they'll be on display in your kitchen. Plus, like hanging other kitchen items, including knives and spatulas, making use of vertical wall space by hanging your pots and pans can certainly be a great way to clear clutter from the counters and cabinets while ensuring that everything you actually need is stored at eye level.
More space-efficient kitchen tips
"Redoing a kitchen like this completely helps you get organized," Stewart says about her renovated kitchen and best kitchen organization tips, including the hanging rack, delineated spaces for each and every utensil, and getting rid of broken kitchen utensils like rubber scrapers. While Stewart says things like fresh paint can transform a kitchen, hanging your pans on display can also make a big difference, clear up space in the cabinets, and help you get — and stay — organized.
Stewart's renovated kitchen is rather maximalist, featuring an abundance of pots and kitchen tools. Since hanging pots and pans on a rack involves storing them out in the open, it can encourage you to pare down, clear out, and donate what you don't need. You can usually find kitchen hanging racks or wall bars with hooks at home stores or online. Or craft a DIY pot rack with household items like a tension rod, making sure your materials and reinforcements are heavy-duty enough to hold heavy cookware. Otherwise, opt for a sturdy wall shelf like this one at Amazon, complete with racks and shelving to store and hang pans seamlessly. And if a kitchen rack isn't your thing, hanging pots, pans, and kitchen utensils on a pegboard can also be a storage savior in the kitchen.