The Best Trader Joe's Sauce On The Shelves Delivers On All Fronts

Most grocery stores have their own proprietary store brands that imitate more expensive name-brand counterparts. But Trader Joe's name brand goes above and beyond by offering some of the highest-quality alternatives to name brands that are often even tastier. Trader Joe's selection of condiments, sauces, and dips is overwhelming, and the brand continues to come out with new options to try. We recently sampled 10 Trader Joe's sauces to find that the best sauce on TJ's shelves is a newcomer that delivers on all fronts.

Debuting in 2025, Trader Joe's Korean Yangnyeom Sauce landed in first place in our ranking, blowing the competition out of the water. Yangnyeom sauce is a Korean sauce invented to coat Korean fried chicken and is made of a blend of soy sauce, sugar, aromatics, ketchup, gochujang, and gochugaru. TJ's version contains sugar and blackstrap molasses and swaps the ketchup for tangy red miso and rice vinegar. The miso, dried mushroom powder, and soy sauce pack a serious umami punch.

This sauce hit every single one of the five major tastes, not to mention the spicy kick from the chili flakes and ginger. But instead of a chaotic sensory overload, we were taken on a flavorful and harmonious journey. No one flavor dominated, and while we could perceive each unique taste separately, they all seemed to cascade into one another, culminating in the perfect balance. With such an all-encompassing flavor profile, Trader Joe's Yangnyeom Sauce is exceptionally versatile. We want to pour it over everything!