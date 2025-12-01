5 Old-School Whiskey Bars You Need To Try

Whiskey lovers know that there are few things more fun than heading out to a serious whiskey bar for the chance to taste something new — and to be clear, we're not just talking about a bar that has a dozen or so bottles. We're talking about whiskey bars that have a whiskey list that goes on for pages and pages. We're talking about the whiskey bars that have built a reputation for sourcing rare bottles, and the places where you might find whiskey that you've never heard of.

If our ancient (and even our not-so-ancient) ancestors were to time travel to our 21st-century world, there's a lot they wouldn't recognize. However, there's something comforting about the fact that we could offer those time travelers a bit of whiskey and bond over familiarity. That got us thinking about some of the old-school whiskey bars where we can still go to stand in the footsteps of previous generations and experience whiskey the way they did.

We wanted to know where we could go to do exactly that, but we'll need to clarify things first. There are about a million whiskey bars that lean on an old-school vibe for their ambiance but have only been around a few years. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's not what we're looking for. In order to make it onto our list, bars needed to have a decades-long history, specialize in whiskey, and have customers reporting a truly special experience. Here's where you should go.