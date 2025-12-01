5 Old-School Whiskey Bars You Need To Try
Whiskey lovers know that there are few things more fun than heading out to a serious whiskey bar for the chance to taste something new — and to be clear, we're not just talking about a bar that has a dozen or so bottles. We're talking about whiskey bars that have a whiskey list that goes on for pages and pages. We're talking about the whiskey bars that have built a reputation for sourcing rare bottles, and the places where you might find whiskey that you've never heard of.
If our ancient (and even our not-so-ancient) ancestors were to time travel to our 21st-century world, there's a lot they wouldn't recognize. However, there's something comforting about the fact that we could offer those time travelers a bit of whiskey and bond over familiarity. That got us thinking about some of the old-school whiskey bars where we can still go to stand in the footsteps of previous generations and experience whiskey the way they did.
We wanted to know where we could go to do exactly that, but we'll need to clarify things first. There are about a million whiskey bars that lean on an old-school vibe for their ambiance but have only been around a few years. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's not what we're looking for. In order to make it onto our list, bars needed to have a decades-long history, specialize in whiskey, and have customers reporting a truly special experience. Here's where you should go.
Aero Club Bar (San Diego, California)
Today, there are a lot of women-owned whiskey and bourbon brands to keep an eye on, but that definitely wasn't always the case. That's one thing that makes it pretty neat that San Diego's Aero Club Bar not only continues to have a seriously outstanding selection of whiskey, but it also has a history that goes back to a female founder who opened this place back in 1947.
Marianne Profit wasn't just a local bar owner; she was also a pilot who decided she wanted a place to hang out, chill, and have a few drinks with her fellow aviators. The result is a dive bar-adjacent place not far from the San Diego International Airport, and little has changed over the years. Even though it closed for a remodel and update in 2025, that came with reassurance that the vibe was going to stay the same.
We are, of course, talking about whiskey, and this place has more than 1,200 different types of whiskey on hand, and a web-based list that includes stock down to the decimal point. We're talking about everything from Jim Beam and Jack Daniels Rye to Jefferson's Ocean Aged At Sea Double Barrel Rye, Pappy Van Winkle 20- and 23-year-old, and a slew of severely underrated Irish whiskeys that you definitely need to try. Add in a super-fun atmosphere that doesn't take itself too seriously, and it's a total win.
(619) 297-7211
3365 India St, San Diego, CA 92103
The Whiskey Bar at Fraunces Tavern (New York, New York)
As far as history goes, it doesn't get much older (in the U.S., at least) than New York City's Fraunces Tavern. This stately old building in Manhattan has connections that go back to the Revolutionary War, and by the time George Washington addressed his officers there, it was already old. Built in 1719, the tavern has a wild history that includes not just being a meeting place for the Founding Fathers, but also fires, headline-making murders, a bombing, and multiple rebuilds and renovations.
There's a lot going on here, but whiskey lovers in particular should head to the Whiskey Bar. That's where you'll find American and Irish whiskeys on offer, as well as international whiskies including Austrian, English, German, Indian, Japanese, Taiwanese, and Welsh selections. Featured whiskeys offer unique opportunities for tasting things like carefully curated flights and extra-rare bottles, and to be clear, it's not cheap. At the time of this writing, there's a Weller Millennium bottle featured that will set you back a whopping $1,200 for a 2-ounce taste.
You can opt for your whiskey to be served up alongside appetizers (like Scotch eggs and bacon-wrapped shrimp), charcuterie plates, oysters, and desserts, and if you're interested in the vibe here, think old-school elegance. Did we mention that it's supposed to be haunted? It is, with reported ghostly inhabitants including a murdered ballerina and her husband.
(212) 968-1776
54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004
Talbott Tavern (Bardstown, Kentucky)
When it comes time to talk about the best bourbon distilleries for whiskey lovers to visit, you know Bardstown, Kentucky, is going to get a mention. It makes sense, then, that this is also the home of one of the coolest old taverns in the U.S., the Talbott Tavern. Dating back to 1779, it's reported to have been graced by the presence of European kings, was the temporary home of a 5-year-old Abraham Lincoln, and those bullet holes in the walls? They were left by Jesse James (maybe).
The tavern advertises itself as the oldest bourbon bar in the U.S., and we're not about to argue with that. We're also not going to argue with anyone who says this place has an outstanding whiskey and bourbon list, which is divided into allocations and tavern picks, bourbon, rye, and premium sections. The most interesting is the first of those sections, which — at the time of this writing — include things like a 100-proof Knob Creek 18-year-old, a 12- and a 15-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, and a bottle of Penelope's F*** Cancer release, a limited edition bottle with proceeds going to cancer awareness.
Talbott Tavern has brought in some serious awards and recognition for its bar, selection, and cocktails, while we love the truly old-world vibe. It's the kind of place where you might expect to see Lincoln pulling out a chair and sitting down beside you, which is pretty amazing.
(502) 348-3494
107 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004
Keens Steakhouse (New York City, New York)
Keens Steakhouse is something of an oddity. This historic New York City restaurant still gives off some serious 1960s power-lunch vibes, there's some early 1900s elegance going on, and at the same time, you feel you're going to see someone right from the end of the 19th century step around the corner. Whether you call it Keens Steakhouse or Keens Chophouse, there's no denying that heading here is an experience — especially for Scotch and whiskey lovers.
Finding precise numbers is understandably difficult, but Keens officially boasts hundreds of different single malt Scotches. Back in 2009, spirits buyer Tim McBride made it clear in interviews that it was his goal to put Keens on the map with hundreds of whiskey options as well. Menus posted to various social media and review sites give a tantalizing glimpse at what's on offer here, a list that's historically required multiple people to curate and catalogue.
Not sure what to order? Don't worry, they'll be more than happy to make suggestions. On the plus side, it's safe to say that there are many, many options that will pair wonderfully with Keens' legendary mutton chop.
(212) 947-3636
72 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018
Pete's Tavern (New York City)
When Pete's Tavern opened back in 1864, it was a hotel, along with being a "grocery and grog store," and we'd like to bring grog stores back, obviously. The name came about in 1922. Walking in today is still very much like walking back through the decades, and here's a fun fact: This place survived Prohibition by dressing up as a flower shop and hiding the door to the bar behind a fake fridge door. (The hinges are still there.)
Today, Peter's Tavern still boasts an impressive spirits list, including single malt Scotch whiskies, Japanese whisky, bourbons, and rarities like Pappy Van Winkle 12-year-old (at the time of this writing). There's also Midleton Very Rare and a 10-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle. If you happen to be heading out with someone who isn't as much of a whiskey fan, there's some gin and tequila on offer, too.
Here's a pro tip: While this place should make it onto the travel itinerary of whiskey lovers no matter what time they're heading to the city, it's a must-visit destination during the holidays. New York City is famous for its Christmas decorations, and Pete's Tavern is known for pulling out all the stops. That started after O. Henry sat in the tavern and wrote what would become "The Gift of the Magi," and the tavern remains one of the city's best places for some holiday cheer.
(212) 473-7676
129 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003
Methodology
In order to make our list of the best old-school whiskey bars that you can still visit, places needed to fit some very specific criteria. We weren't just looking for places that felt old-school, but bars that really were. Each one had to have a history that went back at least to the mid-20th century and had to offer a spirits selection that heavily featured whiskey. We looked for places that embraced variety and selection, offered a ton of different whiskey options (and were proud of possessing an ability to give advice and guidance to customers looking to choose something for their particular tastes). We also looked for original features, furniture, and decor, along with reviews that confirmed these places are just a downright fun time that presented customers with unique opportunities to try something new and unusual.