10 Family-Sized Meals You Can Make For $10 Or Less At Aldi

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We get it: The economy seems to be in constant fluctuation, and the sheer cost of feeding a family can feel overwhelming no matter what. Plus, it's impossible to track the time and effort required to prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner for a family (not to mention snacks and desserts). If you're like us, you might be tempted to cook the same pasta dish over and over again because it is cheap and universally appealing. But even if your kids don't get tired of it, you might soon find yourself craving another dish. To help you put together a meal plan that actually excites you, we've scoured Aldi's website to find the best deals on nourishing and delicious products.

Aldi is one of the most affordable grocery stores in the United States, and this is not the first time we've expounded upon its budget-friendly products (there are plenty of great products under $1). In this article, we will recommend family-sized meals that you can easily make for $10 or less at Aldi. We prioritized budget-friendly ingredients, but where possible, we still selected flavorful, nourishing foods.

Although the average American family size is three people, we considered it to be four for this article. After all, who's going to complain about leftovers? Some recipes can be made for less than $10 total, though a few will require a slightly higher upfront investment (for instance, you won't use an entire 42-ounce package of oats to make breakfast for four people). Finally, we priced items using the online listings from our local Aldi. All prices are current to the time of publication, and prices will vary across stores.