This Classic Italian Dish Is One Of The Most Budget-Friendly Yet Tasty Pastas You Can Make
From classic spaghetti and meatballs to a hearty lasagna, it's crucial to keep the price of groceries in mind when planning your next pasta meal. One of the most budget-friendly options is a simple pairing of two flavors that amounts to quite the dynamic duo. A classic cacio e pepe recipe brings together rich and creamy cheese with the spicy earthiness of black pepper to deliver a one-two punch of great taste that won't break the bank.
Known as the pasta dish Anthony Bourdain called "the greatest in the history of the world," the beauty of cacio e pepe is truly in its simplicity. Tasting Table's recipe calls for a mere six ingredients, which include your choice of bucatini or spaghetti noodles, a combination of finely grated pecorino Romano and Parmigiano Reggiano, and a hearty helping of cracked black pepper in addition to butter and salt. Between the preparation and cook time, this recipe takes less than half an hour and provides a comforting meal that you can dress up any way you wish.
A package of 365 by Whole Foods Market Spaghetti costs a little over a dollar. Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano retail for around $20 per pound depending on your location. These harder cheeses typically last longer in the fridge, allowing repeat uses in cacio e pepe and other dishes. Getting a refillable pepper grinder and buying peppercorns in bulk is also a budget-friendly idea that will be an asset to your next cacio e pepe dish.
Making a memorable and affordable cacio e pepe
Using basic, budget-friendly ingredients and minimal effort, your next cacio e pepe will be a bowl of warmth and comfort in every bite. It's only a matter of cooking your noodles to an al dente level of doneness and tossing them in a sauce made with butter, cracked pepper, and freshly grated cheese to achieve the desired dish. If you want a simple, delicious way to revamp your cacio e pepe pasta, all you need to do is swap out your plain black peppercorns for a different variety.
For other ways to bulk up this pasta dish, consider mixing in some cooked chopped bacon. You can also try a unique spin on your choice of pasta by substituting a ribbon-shaped mafaldine or a fun twirly trottole. Rather than toss out pasta that's close to the end of its shelf life, transform it into a wonderful cacio e pepe recipe.
You can also change up your traditional choice of cheeses to accommodate ones that you have on hand, keeping in mind that harder cheeses are ideal, as is the use of a microplane or small grater to achieve the right creamy texture. Throw in some fresh garlic or basil to amp up the flavors or a light sprinkle of dried or powdered herbs instead. Cacio e pepe is one pasta meal you'll keep coming back to anytime you're looking for a budget-friendly dish that feels like luxury.