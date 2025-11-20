This Classic Italian Dish Is One Of The Most Budget-Friendly Yet Tasty Pastas You Can Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From classic spaghetti and meatballs to a hearty lasagna, it's crucial to keep the price of groceries in mind when planning your next pasta meal. One of the most budget-friendly options is a simple pairing of two flavors that amounts to quite the dynamic duo. A classic cacio e pepe recipe brings together rich and creamy cheese with the spicy earthiness of black pepper to deliver a one-two punch of great taste that won't break the bank.

Known as the pasta dish Anthony Bourdain called "the greatest in the history of the world," the beauty of cacio e pepe is truly in its simplicity. Tasting Table's recipe calls for a mere six ingredients, which include your choice of bucatini or spaghetti noodles, a combination of finely grated pecorino Romano and Parmigiano Reggiano, and a hearty helping of cracked black pepper in addition to butter and salt. Between the preparation and cook time, this recipe takes less than half an hour and provides a comforting meal that you can dress up any way you wish.

A package of 365 by Whole Foods Market Spaghetti costs a little over a dollar. Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano retail for around $20 per pound depending on your location. These harder cheeses typically last longer in the fridge, allowing repeat uses in cacio e pepe and other dishes. Getting a refillable pepper grinder and buying peppercorns in bulk is also a budget-friendly idea that will be an asset to your next cacio e pepe dish.