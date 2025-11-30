The Aldi Ribeye Steak That Shoppers Say Tastes Just Like Fine Dining

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aldi is well-known for being a haven for food bargains, and their steak prices are some of the cheapest out of all the major grocery chains. While you might equate cheap with low quality, Aldi's steaks are definitely worth buying. We found 7 of the best steak cuts you can buy at Aldi and naturally, one of them happens to be the ribeye. A superior cut of steak that is often among the most expensive items at a fine dining steakhouse, the ribeye is known for its high marbling, decadently rich flavor, and tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Aldi's ribeye is boneless and thinly sliced, which might account for its incredibly low price of $17.50 for a pack of 6 steaks. Still, even thinly sliced ribeye has excellent marbling and this particular variety was just as rich and buttery as thicker counterparts when we cooked it to a perfect medium rare. In fact, a thin-sliced boneless ribeye is much easier and quicker to cook than a bone-in tomahawk, making it a great option for eager novice cooks.

Shoppers notably agreed with our assessment of this affordable and delicious ribeye. An Aldi customer on Reddit enthused that the German grocery chain has "the freshest ribeye in my area and it's always so good and tender." Another happy customer chimed in that "their ribeye is pretty good quality" with plenty of others remarking about the beautiful marbling, in particular, which resulted in a tender texture and rich buttery flavor every time.