The Aldi Ribeye Steak That Shoppers Say Tastes Just Like Fine Dining
Aldi is well-known for being a haven for food bargains, and their steak prices are some of the cheapest out of all the major grocery chains. While you might equate cheap with low quality, Aldi's steaks are definitely worth buying. We found 7 of the best steak cuts you can buy at Aldi and naturally, one of them happens to be the ribeye. A superior cut of steak that is often among the most expensive items at a fine dining steakhouse, the ribeye is known for its high marbling, decadently rich flavor, and tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture.
Aldi's ribeye is boneless and thinly sliced, which might account for its incredibly low price of $17.50 for a pack of 6 steaks. Still, even thinly sliced ribeye has excellent marbling and this particular variety was just as rich and buttery as thicker counterparts when we cooked it to a perfect medium rare. In fact, a thin-sliced boneless ribeye is much easier and quicker to cook than a bone-in tomahawk, making it a great option for eager novice cooks.
Shoppers notably agreed with our assessment of this affordable and delicious ribeye. An Aldi customer on Reddit enthused that the German grocery chain has "the freshest ribeye in my area and it's always so good and tender." Another happy customer chimed in that "their ribeye is pretty good quality" with plenty of others remarking about the beautiful marbling, in particular, which resulted in a tender texture and rich buttery flavor every time.
Some crucial ribeye cooking tips
Now that we've shattered the Aldi meat myth that cheap prices automatically mean bad steaks, the thinly sliced ribeye should definitely be on your next shopping list. Several Redditors recommended chopping up the thinly sliced ribeye to transform it into takeout-style beef and broccoli or cheesesteaks, using stir fry sauces and copious amounts of cheese sauce to compensate for strips that may have dried out a bit while cooking. However, you can cook the thinly sliced ribeye as you would any cut of steak and it'll still steal the show.
Due to heavy marbling, thick ribeye is pretty forgiving, so even overcooking rarely ruins it. Unfortunately, with a thinner cut, this may not be the case. That said, overcooking is a mistake that you can easily avoid when cooking ribeye steak with the help of a meat thermometer like this digital Alpha Grillers thermometer. A medium rare steak should ideally have an internal temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit. For an even cook, you should let the ribeye come to room temperature before throwing it on the grill or skillet.
Likewise, resting the steak for around 15 minutes after cooking it will redistribute all those flavorful juices. Should any residual juices collect underneath as you do so, just drizzle them back over it as a tasty final touch. Grilling is a chef-approved method for cooking the perfect ribeye steak at home because it'll save you the mess of cooking with a cast iron skillet.