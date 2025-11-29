The Kirkland Almond Milk That Converts Even The Biggest Skeptics

Kirkland Signature Organic Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk is made from real organic almonds and fortified to match the vitamin and mineral profile as typical milk. Without any sweetener added, the level of sweetness of your drinks and recipes is left in your own hands. You can add honey, agave syrup, or any choice of sweeteners to your beverages, snacks, and meals as you please. Other Costco shoppers have raved about the product, writing that they appreciate the drink is not fortified with additional calcium. "It is delicious, wrote one pleased Costco buyer. "I have been a Silk Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk consumer since this unsweetened product hit the market, and I can tell you the taste of the Kirkland Unsweetened Almond beverage is just as good!"

Of course, this dairy-free alternative isn't equivalent to pouring milk or cream into recipes, but you may find that the richer profile of this almond option can muscle up your morning bowl of cereal, and with a quick splash, the dairy-free drink can add an easy boost of decadence to your afternoon coffee. After one sip, you may find that the quiet addition of vanilla adds just enough flavor that your cappuccino doesn't call for added sweetener. We have this on our list of all-time best Kirkland-brand drinks for good reason.