12 Of The All-Time Best Kirkland-Brand Drinks

Costco is the kind of place to go when you seriously want to stock up on groceries and ensure you have enough in your fridge and pantry to last a while. While you're hauling all of those groceries, it only makes sense to stock up on drinks as well. Luckily, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand boasts some seriously delicious drinks, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. That's why I've compiled a list of some of my all-time favorite Kirkland-brand drinks that are worth adding to your cart.

Whether you prefer to stick to water and lighter drinks or are looking for canned cocktails that will keep you feeling refreshed during summer parties, this list has you covered. The next time you take a trip to Costco, try out some of these products for yourself, or experiment with some of the brand's other signature drinks. Just make sure you have some ice cubes on hand and you'll be good to go.