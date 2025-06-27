12 Of The All-Time Best Kirkland-Brand Drinks
Costco is the kind of place to go when you seriously want to stock up on groceries and ensure you have enough in your fridge and pantry to last a while. While you're hauling all of those groceries, it only makes sense to stock up on drinks as well. Luckily, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand boasts some seriously delicious drinks, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. That's why I've compiled a list of some of my all-time favorite Kirkland-brand drinks that are worth adding to your cart.
Whether you prefer to stick to water and lighter drinks or are looking for canned cocktails that will keep you feeling refreshed during summer parties, this list has you covered. The next time you take a trip to Costco, try out some of these products for yourself, or experiment with some of the brand's other signature drinks. Just make sure you have some ice cubes on hand and you'll be good to go.
Italian sparkling mineral water
These days, it seems like there are endless flavored sparkling water options. Some of them are only lightly flavored, with a hint of lemon, grapefruit, mixed berry. Increasingly, though, it seems like sparkling water brands are packing as much flavor into their sparkling waters as possible, yielding "water" that tastes more like soda than anything else. There are times when a flavored sparkling water is especially delicious (like when you're trying to swap your normal soda for a different bubbly beverage), but there are plenty of occasions when I'm just craving cold, plain sparkling water, without any added flavors. That's exactly what you're going to get when you snag some Kirkland Signature Italian sparkling mineral water.
This brand of sparkling water has a lovely, light minerality, which gives it a slightly salty flavor. You may not notice this if you're not comparing it to other brands, but it's definitely there. Whether you're drinking it on its own because it's particularly thirst-quenching or using it as a mixer in some other sort of concoction, it's a must-try next time you shop at Costco.
Añejo tequila
You may not think of Costco as a particularly good place to buy liquor, but the store actually boasts a surprisingly robust booze section. In fact, the Kirkland Signature-branded liquor products are among the reasons I love stocking up at Costco before a party. If you're looking for a complex, smooth, and sippable tequila, look no further than Kirkland Signature's añejo tequila. You'll find a variety of tequila options at your local Costco, but I personally prefer this one because of its rich intensity. Añejo tequila is aged for one to three years, giving it more complexity than blanco or reposado tequilas. Costco's is a great — and affordable — example of an añejo tequila.
Take a sip of this tequila on its own and you'll notice notes of vanilla and cloves, which gives it a warming sensation and makes it tasty enough to enjoy on the rocks. There's a lovely smoothness to this tequila that you won't find in most budget brands. At the same time, it's versatile enough to be used in a variety of cocktails that call for añejo tequila, so regardless of what you plan on doing with it, you're sure to enjoy every sip.
Organic lemonade
When you have time — and plenty of lemons on hand — it pays to make your own lemonade from scratch. Not only is it a relatively affordable drink to throw together quickly, but it's also ideal for those hot summer months when you're always craving something light, bright, and refreshing. But more often than not, I don't actually have time to squeeze the requisite amount of lemons to actually make my own lemonade, which is why I sometimes opt to buy Kirkland Signature's organic lemonade.
There are many store-bought lemonades out there that are overly sweet, leaving you with a cloying flavor in your mouth and with a viscous texture that's anything but refreshing. Costco's organic lemonade, on the other hand, leans toward the acidic end of the spectrum, which means you can actually taste all that lemon juice. Sure, there's still a hint of sweetness there, but it's moderated by the bracing acidity and will still quench your thirst – regardless of the temperature outside. Keep some stashed in your fridge for when you need an easy summer afternoon pick-me-up.
Sparkling water
I've already covered the kind of sparkling water you should get from Costco if you want a pure, unflavored bubbly experience, but what about those times when you do want a hint of flavor? That's when Kirkland Signature's sparkling water comes into play. Just don't confuse these with similarly named products, since Costco offers a variety of sparkling, unsweetened beverages. These sparkling waters come in large packs of three flavors: lemon, lime, and grapefruit. I love these waters because they're not strongly flavored — you're really only getting a hint in each can. This makes them lighter and more refreshing than a soda.
I also appreciate that the flavors in this multi-pack are approachable for most sippers. Citrus-y flavors are appealing to a variety of drinkers, so none of these should be too offensive to anyone in your household. And the best part? Those flavors taste natural, like you're actually enjoying sparkling water with a slice of lemon or lime. And since they're relatively affordable compared to other sparkling water brands, you can always have them on hand for those times when a plain old glass of water just isn't cutting it.
Colombian cold brew coffee
Do you have a coffee habit? If you do, you might find yourself going out to coffee shops more than you probably should. It's nice to treat yourself to a good cold brew every once in a while, but let's be honest: When you do it regularly, you're wasting a lot of money you could be spending — or saving — elsewhere. However, not everyone wants to make their own coffee at home on a regular basis. The solution? Kirkland Signature's Colombian cold brew coffee. These cans are easy to keep in your fridge for whenever you need a strong dose of caffeine and don't want to wait in line at your local coffee shop.
Admittedly, this cold brew might not be for everyone. It has a distinct bitterness, and there isn't any sugar to balance it out. You'll also notice a bold acidity that you won't find in many canned coffees. But if you're someone who likes your coffee particularly strong, you'll probably love this stuff just as much as I do. If you are sensitive to caffeine, though, I would suggest starting with only half a can to get a better sense of how it affects you before downing the entire drink.
Organic coconut water
When Tasting Table ranked its favorite Kirkland Signature drinks from Costco, the brand's organic coconut water took the very top spot. Its high ranking says a lot about its quality — especially since you can get this relatively neutral-flavored drink from just about anywhere. The coconut flavor in this drink isn't very strong, especially compared to many other coconut water brands. Instead, you're just getting a hint of that very specific fruitiness, with an otherwise clean flavor that makes it easy to sip on. In fact, it tastes quite similar to actual coconut water straight out of the coconut.
Few beverages feel as hydrating as coconut water, which is why it's a good idea to keep some on hand in your fridge for those times when you just need to take a big swig of something cold and refreshing. And when you take this brand's affordability into account, it's a no-brainer to try some the next time you're at Costco.
Organic cranberry juice cocktail
Cranberry juice cocktail isn't exactly my first-choice beverage in most cases, but I'll make an exception for Kirkland Signature's organic cranberry juice cocktail. Why? Well, first of all, it's made from actual juice, not concentrate. Take a look at most bottles of cranberry juice cocktail at your local grocery store, and you'll see that's not often the case. That's only part of the reason it's ranked number two on Tasting Table's list of the best Kirkland Signature drinks, though. It ranked near the top because it's not overwhelmingly sweet.
Of course, any cranberry-based drink needs a touch of sugar to ensure that it's not too tart. However, this juice really is more tart than sweet — and if you like the flavor of cranberries in the first place, that's probably what you're looking for in a drink like this. Because of that bright, fruity tartness, it's more refreshing than other store-bought juices. It tastes delicious on its own, but it may taste even better when it's combined with Kirkland Signature's Italian sparkling mineral water, which gives it a lovely bubbly quality and thins out the intense flavor a bit.
Vodka and soda
Canned cocktails and mixed drinks are everywhere now, often offered as alternatives to beer and canned wine. However, many of them leave a lot to be desired on the flavor front. That's not the case with Kirkland Signature's vodka and soda, though. First of all, they're made with actual vodka (not some mystery alcohol, as is sometimes the case with these canned alcoholic drinks), and come in three different flavors: peach, watermelon, and pineapple. These summery flavors are ideal for sipping poolside, and they're strong enough that you really can't taste the vodka at all — which is kind of the point when reaching for a canned cocktail.
The best part? They tend to be less expensive than their similarly sized seltzer counterparts. Since these are the kinds of drinks you would normally buy to have on hand at a party, barbecue, or other get-together, choosing a more budget-friendly option seems like a smart choice. The next time you're hosting any type of event — or are responsible for bringing the booze to the pool hang — these Kirkland Signature canned drinks are absolutely worth snagging.
Sparkling carbonated flavored water beverage
Out of all of the "sparkling waters" on this list, Kirkland Signature's sparkling carbonated flavored water is definitely the most intensely flavored. In fact, I'd argue that it's not really sparkling water at all but rather a lightly flavored sparkling beverage. That's immediately evident when you see the product's vibrant color. Admittedly, I'm not a big fan of the food coloring used here, but once you take a sip of one of these drinks, you'll understand why they're on this list: They really are tasty. They come in three flavors — orange mango, black raspberry, and kiwi strawberry — but if you ask me, the orange mango is absolutely the best. It has the perfect acidity and lacks the sweetness you'd expect from a similarly hued beverage.
If you're the kind of person who regularly craves drinks that are more intensely flavored than water but still don't want to drink your calories, these sparkling sippers are a win. And for what it's worth, they also make excellent mixers.
French vodka
When it comes to vodka, quality really matters, which is why you might hesitate to buy a store-brand version of the liquor. However, as I've already mentioned, Costco is actually a great place to shop for liquor, especially considering the quality of its own Kirkland Signature brand. And if you ask me, the best store-brand vodka to buy at Costco is its French vodka. If you do some digging on the internet, you might notice that people claim that this stuff is made by Grey Goose. Unfortunately, that's not the case, but you can still be sure you're getting high-quality booze when you choose this vodka.
Kirkland Signature's French vodka is incredibly smooth and clean, and it lacks the bitter, overly pronounced aftertaste that you'll experience with cheaper vodkas. There are some subtle notes of citrus and none of the intense, regrettable burn that turns some people off the spirit altogether. Personally speaking, I wouldn't sip this spirit on its own, mostly because I just don't enjoy vodka like that, but it's a good option for cocktails and mixed drinks when you're trying to avoid that cursed vodka hangover that some cheaper brands all but guarantee.
Almond original unsweetened non-dairy beverage
Out of all the plant-based milks out there, almond milk is arguably the worst. It often tastes thin and watery and doesn't offer the same creaminess as dairy milk. Unfortunately, many brands of almond milk have a bitter flavor that makes you want to dump your almond milk-tainted iced coffee down the drain. However, Kirkland Signature's original almond unsweetened non-dairy beverage is one of the best almond milks I've ever tried. Even though I usually choose oat or dairy milk, this is one almond milk brand I keep going back to time and time again.
First of all, it's way creamier than most almond milk, with a perceptible creaminess that makes you crave another sip. Is it as creamy as dairy milk? No. But it does have an unexpected richness that can really elevate your coffee or bowl of cereal. Just make sure you take a close look at the packaging before you pick this stuff up; the vanilla-flavored version of the product is not nearly as delicious as the original, and you can always add some vanilla extract if you do want that added touch of flavor.
Apple juice
If you like getting your day started with a glass of juice, apple juice is arguably the tastiest option. It has a mild flavor that's appealing to just about everyone, though it can run a little too sweet. However, Kirkland Signature's apple juice tastes much more balanced — and more tart — than many other apple juice brands out there. I'll admit that the flavor is a bit intense for me, but once you thin it out with some water, it's an excellent way to switch up your drink routine.
Perhaps one of the reasons this apple juice tastes so good is the fact that it's not made from concentrate. Instead, you're getting actual apple juice, bottled and waiting for you at your local Costco. Plus, it's relatively affordable and it's worth stocking up on if your household tends to consume a lot of juice.
Methodology
I chose these particular Kirkland Signature beverages based mostly on my own experience and factored in what some online reviewers had to say. I selected drinks that seem to be widely enjoyed by many — if not most — reviewers, and focused on beverages that could be used for many things.
I tended to opt for drinks that are less sweet and offer more brightness and tartness in general, with balanced flavor profiles that aren't overwhelming on the palate. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options were selected to account for a range of different beverage occasions and purposes.