11 Tips For Baking With Almond Milk

Some of us are scientists, while others are artists. Artists tend to fare well in the cooking department, adding a pinch of this and a handful of that along the way. Scientists excel at baking, measuring diligently, and following precise directions. Baking really is a science, and when you decide to swap ingredients, it can affect the outcome of the recipe. Whether you're lactose intolerant, vegan, an environmentalist, or just love to try new ingredients, almond milk may have made its way into your refrigerator, and even your recipes. For bakers, this means adapting and adjusting, as almond milk and cow's milk are not scientifically the same. If you plan on making the swap, it's best to do some research and follow tips for baking with almond milk before jumping in.

There are, however, plenty of reasons you might consider using almond milk in your baking in place of cow's milk. For starters, more than ⅔ of the world's population suffers from lactose malabsorption, which causes lactose intolerance. And folks are switching to non-dairy alternatives for other reasons, too, including health concerns, like low cholesterol and hormone-balancing diets. As a plant-based chef and recipe designer with a Plant-Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell University, I have worked with endless milk alternatives, and almond milk is one of my absolute favorites. Almond milk, being made from plants, contains zero cholesterol or lactose. It is naturally nutty and comes in quite a variety of flavors. It's accessible, affordable, and is a wonderful alternative ingredient in your baking endeavors. However, when making the swap, there are a few tips you should consider.