10 Pro Tips For Using Plant-Based Milks In Sauces

Alongside the continuously rising popularity of plant-based diets comes the rising range and availability of plant-based milks. From firm favorites like oat and soy milk to unique options like sunflower seed milk, plant milk of various kinds can be found in an array of stores or made at home without much need for specialist equipment. As such, making plant-based sauces has never been easier, whether it be a recreation of traditional creamy dairy-based sauces or simply something wholly exclusive for a specific dish.

However, whilst the general means of creating a sauce using plant milk is fairly simple, there are certain things to keep in mind. As robust and versatile as most plant milks are, their suitability in a range of culinary applications does not mean that they act in the same way as dairy milk, and not making the appropriate adjustments can result in a less-than-ideal sauce.

For expert advice on how to get the best out of your plant milk for the perfect sauce, we spoke with Laura Wright, plant-based cookbook author and recipe developer behind The First Mess. Wright's valuable insight into cooking with plant-based milk provides you with everything you need to know, from selecting the right kind of milk to thickening and emulsifying it for a silky smooth consistency. So, whether you want to create a killer vegan mac and cheese or an indulgent dairy-free accompaniment for your dessert, here's everything you need to know about making sauces with plant milk.