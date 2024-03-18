The Easy Way To Prevent Nut Milk From Curdling In Your Cup Of Coffee

You're making an almond milk latte at home and, minutes later, you notice some unsightly curdling in the cup. The almond milk has separated, with lumps and clumps of almond protein floating around in a brown drink that no longer resembles the smooth, creamy iced coffee you envisioned. What just happened? Well, you just made one of the biggest mistakes with plant milk: you let it curdle in your coffee.

There's a scientific reason why milk curdles in tea and coffee. Coffee is acidic and, when it's hot and strong, it can split the components of plant-based and nut milk, separating the water content from all of the solid protein and fats. So, what is the easiest way to prevent nut milk from curdling in your cup of coffee?

First, you want to warm the almond milk before adding it to your coffee. However, it's important to avoid overheating the almond milk. Then, you want to pour the almond milk slowly and gently into the cup of coffee. Don't dump it all in at once, as the quick change in temperature can curdle the almond milk, especially if it's still cold.