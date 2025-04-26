There's Only One Milk Substitute Ina Garten Finds Acceptable

Ina Garten is a beloved Food Network television star and cookbook author. Her recipes teach her audience how to perfect classic dishes, from roast chicken to brownies. Garten's cooking often calls for ingredients like milk, butter, and cheese, so it's safe to assume she's not dairy-free. But she also doesn't live under a rock, so of course, she's at least strayed from the classics to try out some more trendy non-dairy alternatives. Garten shared with TODAY that though she prefers cow milk, for those who can't drink it, almond milk is the only alternative that meets her standards.

Nowadays, vegan "milks" are made from endless nuts, grains, and seeds. The dairy-free section of the grocery store is packed with different milk options, from pistachio to barley. Perhaps the first to gain popularity was almond milk, and for good reason. It has a pleasant milk flavor and texture, so it can stand in for cow milk in almost any situation. We can't say when or if the Barefoot Contessa will create a recipe that explicitly calls for almond milk, but at least we know she'd approve of you making the swap in some of her recipes if you must.