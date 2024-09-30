Why Soy Milk Is A Perfect Non-Dairy Alternative For Unfrosted Desserts

Lovers of sweets, bakers, and particularly those who don't do dairy in their desserts can all agree that the right milk substitute is crucial to an unbeatable treat. The basis of baking is simply chemistry and, understandably, when it comes to taking an alternative route to traditional dairy milk, your substitute has to work on multiple levels. If you're looking for the absolute best milk substitute for cooking and baking, the choice is as clear as can be. Of the many essential soy-based ingredients out there, soy milk is the undeniable winner for your dairy-free baked goods. This is particularly important in unfrosted desserts too.

The reason why soy milk is ideal for dairy-free baking is because of its higher level of protein above other non-dairy milk varieties. This factor comes into play when baking in a couple of important ways. For one, the presence of protein in soy milk mimics that of traditional dairy milk, which allows the proper consistency for baked goods that require a reasonable amount of structural integrity. Further, the protein in soy milk also lends itself to a more aesthetically pleasing browning for baked goods, which will make a good-looking comparison to traditional baked goods when left unfrosted. With a mild to nearly undetectable taste and all the right elements to create the chemistry that is the magic of baking, soy milk stands above the rest.