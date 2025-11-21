Don't Buy This Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Item Unless You Want A Mushy Mess

Trader Joe's fans always look forward to the unique selection of seasonal products, from the pumpkin- and apple-heavy fall lineup to peppermint- and gingerbread-laden winter items. But the Thanksgiving lineup at Trader Joe's is especially helpful for those of us scrambling to make the annual feast. While many Trader Joe's holiday items are as delicious as they are convenient, others aren't worth a spot at the Thanksgiving table.

In our ranking of 17 different Trader Joe's Thanksgiving products, the brand's Cornbread Stuffing with dried cranberries, roasted apples, and savory herbs came in last place. Don't be fooled by the tasty description and misleading photograph on the front of the box. A sweet and savory cornbread stuffing sounds delicious, but all we tasted with this box was salt. In fact, it was so salty that the sweet and bright cranberries and caramelized roasted apples were completely lost.

But that wasn't the worst part. Where many stuffings are prone to drying out, TJ's Cornbread Stuffing had the opposite problem. We oven-baked the stuffing instead of microwaving it to achieve a crispy top, but even the dry heat of the oven couldn't penetrate the wet mush that this stuffing turned out to be. The texture was gummy, mushy, and almost congealed. Save yourself (and your Thanksgiving guests) the displeasure of eating salty glue by skipping this cornbread offering.