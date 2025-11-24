Damaged Product Alert — The Cute Retro Fridge Costco Customers Say Isn't Worth Buying
While Costco is one of the least expensive places for buying major kitchen appliances, not everything the warehouse sells is necessarily reliable. One cute retro fridge sold by Costco is getting a ton of negative reviews from unhappy customers who say that it arrived broken. The Frigidaire 7.5 cubic foot compact refrigerator, available only online and not in Costco warehouses, features a charming vintage-inspired design. At just $379.99, it might seem like the perfect space-saving solution for a small kitchen, home office, or dorm room. But, the reviews say otherwise.
Unfortunately, though the fridge is affordable, it has a mere 3-star rating on Costco's website. Customers complained that it arrived broken, was damaged during shipping, wouldn't work when set up, and had defective or missing pieces. One customer said in their review, "Do not order this refrigerator. The first two were damaged and I am waiting for the third. They arrived smashed, upside down and the Freon had leaked out all over the box." Another review from a customer who bought the appliance for a relative said "when she attempted to put the fridge handle on it appeared to be defective and missing the base piece."
Although Costco offers a white glove delivery service and major appliances are unboxed and set up for free, some customers don't take advantage of that perk. This means that they might not notice that an appliance isn't functioning properly until the delivery team has left. It's recommended that you allow the team to set up your appliance for you so that you can make sure all components are included and the appliance is functioning properly. If something is wrong, contact Costco right then to find out how to resolve the issue.
What to look for when picking out a retro-style fridge
Combining retro and modern design elements can make your kitchen both stylish and functional. But when designing the retro kitchen of your dreams, take extra care when picking out appliances. Some vintage-style kitchen appliances may look cute, but unlike their old-school counterparts they might feature cheap plastic parts, limited settings, and a shorter-than-average lifespan. Read online reviews to find brands that offer stylish retro appliances that are built to last. If the majority of reviews claim the appliance stopped working after a year, it isn't worth the price. A major appliance like a refrigerator should last at least 10 years, not end up in a landfill in a matter of months.
Don't opt for style over substance; instead, make sure the fridge fits your cooking habits and lifestyle as well as your kitchen design. For instance, look for an Energy Star certification, built-in ice maker and water dispenser, adjustable shelving, and digital temperature controls. Choose a brand that has been around for a while and that offers a robust warranty so that you'll have access to replacement parts and repairs. Finally, consider how the fridge will meet your changing needs. Can you take it with you when you move? Is it large enough to hold leftovers? Can the freezer accommodate meal prep? Is it energy efficient, or will it make your electric bills skyrocket? Answering these questions may help you make the choice between a cute fridge and one that will actually improve your life.