Damaged Product Alert — The Cute Retro Fridge Costco Customers Say Isn't Worth Buying

While Costco is one of the least expensive places for buying major kitchen appliances, not everything the warehouse sells is necessarily reliable. One cute retro fridge sold by Costco is getting a ton of negative reviews from unhappy customers who say that it arrived broken. The Frigidaire 7.5 cubic foot compact refrigerator, available only online and not in Costco warehouses, features a charming vintage-inspired design. At just $379.99, it might seem like the perfect space-saving solution for a small kitchen, home office, or dorm room. But, the reviews say otherwise.

Unfortunately, though the fridge is affordable, it has a mere 3-star rating on Costco's website. Customers complained that it arrived broken, was damaged during shipping, wouldn't work when set up, and had defective or missing pieces. One customer said in their review, "Do not order this refrigerator. The first two were damaged and I am waiting for the third. They arrived smashed, upside down and the Freon had leaked out all over the box." Another review from a customer who bought the appliance for a relative said "when she attempted to put the fridge handle on it appeared to be defective and missing the base piece."

Although Costco offers a white glove delivery service and major appliances are unboxed and set up for free, some customers don't take advantage of that perk. This means that they might not notice that an appliance isn't functioning properly until the delivery team has left. It's recommended that you allow the team to set up your appliance for you so that you can make sure all components are included and the appliance is functioning properly. If something is wrong, contact Costco right then to find out how to resolve the issue.