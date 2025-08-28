How To Choose A Fridge That Fits Your Cooking Style

The fridge is often the center of the kitchen. It plays many roles, from controlling humidity and keeping your greens fresh, to holding copious amounts of condiments and bottled beverages. Of course, the main function of a fridge is to keep everything below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure it is safe to eat. But, with so many models available, each boasting different storage capabilities and features, how can you possibly know which one to choose?

To find the right fridge for your needs, consider how often you cook at home, the size of your household, and your budget. Whether you're purchasing your first fridge or looking to upgrade to something that fits your kitchen better, it's important to do your research — skipping this step is one of the common mistakes when buying a new fridge.

Let's start with the basics. First, measure your space to know which size to purchase. Remember to include the door swing clearance in your measurement, especially if you choose a larger model with French doors. From here, the options are practically endless. If you enjoy entertaining, consider a fridge with an extra cheese drawer and a built-in ice maker. If you mostly cook with fresh ingredients, then a fridge with an advanced evaporator for controlling lingering moisture levels might be a better choice. If you're a meal prepper or have a large family, then searching for a model with ample freezer space is a must. Don't overlook tech features like Wi-Fi connectivity, which can alert you if the fridge door is left open or help you control the temperature remotely with your smartphone.