How Long A Leftover Pot Roast Will Last In The Fridge

Sometimes the prospect of leftovers is just as exciting as the meal itself. And when it comes to pot roast, you could argue that it's even better eaten the day after. The balance lies in extending the joy of the dish without letting it spoil and wasting all of that time spent cooking. With pot roast, you have a window of up to four days.

According to the USDA, any cooked beef should be eaten within three to four days of cooking, but this assumes you're using optimal storage methods. To begin with, pot roast needs to be refrigerated within two hours of cooking to keep it out of the danger zone. This is the range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit in which illness-causing bacteria breed rapidly. Leftover pot roast also needs to be stored in an airtight container to protect it from any bacterial contamination. Covering tightly with plastic wrap works, too. Leftovers also need to be kept at a temperature below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, so stick the roast in the coldest part of the fridge, which is at the bottom towards the back.

Before eating leftovers, be sure to check for any signs of spoilage, such as a bad smell, mushy texture, or mold. These signs will alert you to food deterioration and potentially the bacteria that cause food poisoning. If pot roast has passed the safe-eating window, it's better not to risk it.