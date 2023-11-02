Stuff Baked Potatoes With Leftover Pot Roast For A Whole New Dish

When making pot roast-stuffed potatoes, you're essentially making twice-baked potatoes with a twist. Go for Russet potatoes, which have the ideal starch-to-moisture ratio to bake up nice and fluffy, making them the best choice for absorbing savory liquid from your pot roast. After they've become tender in the oven, you'll want to cut the tops of your baked spuds, scoop out the insides, and mash them with all the good stuff: cheddar cheese or cream cheese, sour cream, butter, and salt. Or, you can simply mash the spuds as they are.

Then refill your potato skins with your mixture and make an indent to scoop in your pot roast. You don't have to warm your leftovers up beforehand as they are going back in the oven, but you can set your container on the counter half an hour before using it if you don't want the food to start off ice cold. Then top your stuffed spuds with a little cheese or leftover gravy, if you'd like, and throw the whole thing back in the oven for about 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. As an alternative, you can heat up your pot roast ahead of time, cut your potatoes open once they're out of the oven, and pile your leftovers straight on top — perhaps with an additional sour cream and green onion topping. The choice is yours, but either option will turn out filling and delicious.