Use Leftover Roast Beef For A Richer Stew

Roast beef is a labor of slow-cooked love, resulting in a tender, juicy cut along with a decadent gravy made from its drippings. If you have any leftovers, you might opt to serve them over salads or simply heat them up to enjoy along with leftover mashed potatoes. However, once you repurpose leftover roast beef into a stew, you'll never want to make beef stew from scratch again.

Not only will the leftovers save you the time it takes to prep and cook raw meat, but it'll also upgrade the flavor and texture of the beef and the stew as a whole. Just as chilis and stews are even tastier after to heat up and enjoy the next day, the juices and seasonings in roast beef will likewise concentrate and bloom into even more flavorful chunks of meat for a beef stew. Plus, you can also use any leftover gravy to season and thicken your stew's stock. Stewing leftover roast beef will further tenderize it, so you'll get the most succulent, melt-in-your mouth texture. Consequently, you'll achieve the texture and flavor of a beef stew that's had time to sit and marinade for a few days in as little as an hour.