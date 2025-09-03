Turn Leftover Pot Roast Into A Flavorful Mexican Style Breakfast

Pot roast is a delicious dish served for holidays and Sunday night dinners. But not many know that you can turn your leftover beef into a Mexican-inspired breakfast plate. The roast can be transformed into the delicacy, Machaca con Huevos, which translates from Spanish to "shredded with eggs." While normally the meat used for this dish is dry and salted, one doesn't need to cure the beef to make this tasty morning entree.

Making Machaca con Huevos isn't as hard as one may think when using leftover roast. In fact, it only takes about 15 to 20 minutes of cooking time. Simply heat the leftover pot roast with some onions in a pan with oil for a few minutes before adding other ingredients like jalapeños and other peppers. Next, throw in your tomatoes for another few minutes until they form a salsa-like paste that you can top with eggs and whatever spices you might like.

Once complete, don't forget the morning's staple beverage. After all, this recipe pairs perfectly with a good old-fashioned cup of instant Mexican coffee.