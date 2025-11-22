What International Starbucks Drink You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

To honor regional tastes and beloved local ingredients, Starbucks serves a range of drinks internationally that never make it stateside. If you're a true Starbucks devotee, you've probably spotted a drool-worthy beverage on social media only to learn it's available exclusively in a country that requires a seven-hour flight to reach. Some of these global creations sound questionable, others look so tempting you briefly consider booking the next plane just to try them yourself, and then writing to Starbucks headquarters to demand it bring it to the United States.

There's a reason one particular drink keeps calling your name. The answer sits in your stars. In astrology, your sun sign reflects the part of your personality you know best, your moon sign describes your emotional landscape, and your rising sign shapes how others perceive you.

Below, explore the international Starbucks drink that best matches your zodiac sign's order. Check your sun, moon, and rising for the full global coffee flight that energizes your cosmic spirit. A quick note before diving in: Many of these drinks have been available abroad, though not all are currently available on international menus.