Milkshakes Vs Frappes: Is There Really A Difference?

Is there really a difference between milkshakes and frappes? The answer to this question is, broadly, yes. But take it to different regions or countries, and it can get complicated. Let's take a big leap back and explore in more detail.

Traditionally, the core ingredients of milkshakes and frappes are slightly different. Milkshakes are made with ice cream, milk, and flavorings. You've probably had a chocolate, strawberry, or old-fashioned vanilla milkshake. Frappes are made with coffee, milk, sugar, and ice. The most notable difference is that milkshakes use ice cream, while frappes use ice. The textures are also different. Your standard milkshake is fairly thick, smooth, creamy, and deliciously rich, while a frappe is more frothy, bubbly, and light.

The way that each of these desserty sweet treats is made is also a little different. Milkshakes are made by blending the milk, flavorings, and ice cream until nicely mixed and smooth. Frappes will have the coffee, milk, and sugar mixed first, then blended with the ice until they are frothy and aerated.