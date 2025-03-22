Milkshakes Vs Frappes: Is There Really A Difference?
Is there really a difference between milkshakes and frappes? The answer to this question is, broadly, yes. But take it to different regions or countries, and it can get complicated. Let's take a big leap back and explore in more detail.
Traditionally, the core ingredients of milkshakes and frappes are slightly different. Milkshakes are made with ice cream, milk, and flavorings. You've probably had a chocolate, strawberry, or old-fashioned vanilla milkshake. Frappes are made with coffee, milk, sugar, and ice. The most notable difference is that milkshakes use ice cream, while frappes use ice. The textures are also different. Your standard milkshake is fairly thick, smooth, creamy, and deliciously rich, while a frappe is more frothy, bubbly, and light.
The way that each of these desserty sweet treats is made is also a little different. Milkshakes are made by blending the milk, flavorings, and ice cream until nicely mixed and smooth. Frappes will have the coffee, milk, and sugar mixed first, then blended with the ice until they are frothy and aerated.
Shakes and frappes: then and now
While those are the basic differences, milkshakes and frappes have evolved significantly over the years. In the U.S. around 1885, the first milkshake was more like eggnog — a mix of whiskey, cream, and eggs. Great for adults, but not very kid-friendly. The early 1900s saw the switch from booze to ice cream and flavorings. In 1922, a Walgreens employee, Ivar "Pop" Coulson, created the treat that is beloved today when he mixed milk, a flavored syrup, malt powder, and vanilla ice cream. Milkshakes have exploded in creativity since then. Today, you can find unique milkshakes in flavors ranging from red velvet to s'mores and birthday cake. There are even wild and wacky gourmet recipes like a unicorn milkshake (featuring cotton candy, marshmallows, and sour rope) or even, not a word of a lie, a fried shrimp shake, which is a spinach, papaya, and pineapple shake topped with coconut shrimp.
Frappes originated in Greece around 1957 at the Thessaloniki International Fair, where it is believed a Nestlé employee mixed instant coffee, cold water, and ice, as he didn't have hot water available. It became a hit from there. Now, we see anything from creamy matcha, cookie, and pistachio rose frappes to flavors like piña colada, coconut blueberry, and caramel popcorn espresso.
How different regions define milkshakes and frappes
Travel across the world, and you may get something a little different from what you expect when you order a milkshake or a frappe. In Boston and its surrounds, if you order a frappe don't be surprised when a milkshake, complete with ice cream and flavorings, is delivered to your table. Meanwhile in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, if you want a traditional frappe, you'll need to order a 'cabinet,' which is basically a frappe made with coffee-flavored syrup. It's not clear where this odd name came from, but it's believed to have originated in World War II.
In New England, your frappe is the drink that has the ice cream in it, while a milkshake is literally just milk and syrup shaken up. And if you head over to Greece and ask for a frappe, you'll likely get instant coffee, ice, and sugar shaken up together. Hop on a plane to Australia and your milkshake will likely be a thinner version of the traditional sweet drink. However, you can order what the Aussies call a thickshake — the same basic milkshake but with three or more scoops of ice cream. So, you'll probably need to eat this one as opposed to drinking it.