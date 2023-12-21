In Starbucks Peru, The Lúcuma Crème Frappuccino Is Made With Native Fruit

If you imagined America's beloved coffee giant offering all of its goodness on its home territory, you're in for a surprise. In reality, Starbucks spread its wings many years ago, swooshing down with international coffee shops in far-flung locales, including several in Latin America. Due to the availability of local ingredients, some Starbucks Frappuccino flavors are available only on foreign soil. That's why many in the Western world have yet to experience something as sweetly fruity as a Lúcuma Crème Frappuccino.

Withholding this Peruvian Frappuccino from the rest of the world is not for proprietary as much as it's due to the limited availability and shelf life of the drink's namesake ingredient: the ancient and rare lúcuma fruit. Also known regionally as lucmo and eggfruit, the lúcuma is a sweet subtropical beauty originating in Peru's Andean valleys. It carries an avocado-like shape with mango-colored inner flesh but it bears its own inherent flavor notes, primarily a subtly sweet caramel taste.

Starbucks includes the Lúcuma Crème Frappuccino on its list of the top five Starbucks beverages to try in Latin America, and for good reason. It's unique, rare, and naturally sweet, and the tropical fruit is even nutritious. In Peru, Starbucks creates this Frappuccino without coffee, opting instead for a creamy sauce made with the luscious lúcuma fruit mixed with milk and topped with whipped cream. If your travel plans don't include Peru, no worries –– there's a potential way to make one at home.