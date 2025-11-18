I Tried 8 Holiday Drinks From 5 Fast Food Chains And Ranked Them

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and you know what that means: Our favorite fast food restaurants are releasing special holiday drinks. While pumpkin spice everything has been available since early September, I'm so over that flavor. Once Halloween passes, I switch gears and focus solely on peppermint and sugar cookies. Thankfully, I'm not alone in this about-face. Several of my favorite fast food chains also switch gears and change up its menus to include drinks with flavors of peppermint, chocolate, and eggnog. Like any good drinks afficionado, I just had to run out and try this year's wide array of holiday offerings.

I went to all my favorites — including Coffee Bean, Dunkin', Chick-fil-A, and Starbucks (of course) — and tasted everything from peppermint shakes and sugar cookie coffees to that flavor of moment Dubai chocolate and tiramisu. And don't worry if you're a pumpkin spice fan, as those drinks are still available at some locations (we're looking at you, Starbucks).

Still, if you're like me and are ready to leave pumpkin behind, here's a sampling of some of this year's holiday favorites from worst to best. This way, you'll know which ones to hit immediately, and which to pass by on your way to grandma's house.