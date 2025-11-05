I Tried And Ranked All Of Dunkin's Holiday Menu Drinks And Here's What I'd Order Again

Ah, the holidays. It's the time of year we set aside for sharing memories with family and friends, breaking bread, and giving thanks for all we're grateful for. But there's one thing about the holiday season that's more important than making memories with loved ones and setting aside our egoic, material priorities to bask in gratitude, and that's fast food. Fast food holiday menus are a staple of the season, and few of these ephemeral menus are as anxiously anticipated as Dunkin's.

Dunkin's 2025 holiday menu has a lot going for it. Unlike the chain's 2025 fall menu, drinks and snacks are a bit more on-brand for the season, so I was excited to give it a try and see if the new items' flavors could invoke that warm, cozy Christmas feeling. I tried four wintertime-themed drinks, two of which are new and two of which are returning, like the ghost of Dunkin' holiday menus past. Brand-new, never-before-seen items include the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte and Berry Sangria Refresher, and the returning drinks are the Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes. I sipped each and ranked them from worst to first based primarily on their general flavor, with a slight focus on whether or not they fit the season. So let's don our fuzzy hats and thick, wooly scarves and head out to our nearest Dunkin'. We're bringing the holiday spirit alive the only way we know how to — with chain coffee shop seasonal items.