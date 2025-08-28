The One Dunkin 2025 Fall Drink We Won't Buy Again

Fall coffee flavors shouldn't just mean pumpkin, apple, and pecan. But, in some cases, maybe coffee-lovers should just stick to the classics. In Tasting Table's official taste-test of every single item on Dunkin's 2025 fall menu, one item fell to the dreaded last-place position. Our advice? Skip the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher. The berry flavor is lousy, and the aftertaste is giving "Play-Doh."

The Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher comprises oat milk with creamy strawberry and blueberry flavors, all topped by a layer of cloudy cold foam. That is, in theory. As our taste-tester mentioned, even though milk-and-berries are a seemingly foolproof combo, something about Dunkin's execution of the pairing was a turn-off: "I wasn't able to identify any actual berries in the drink. Instead, the flavor was more like what someone would guess berries taste like if they had only ever seen photos of them [...] On top of the chemical-like taste, it also had a medicinal quality, like fruit-flavored cough medicine we were given as kids." Fall may technically be the start of cold and flu season, but this isn't the vibe.

Ordinarily, we're digging Dunkin' Refreshers and their impressively robust caffeine content. On hot days, a moody, sophisticated Americano just looks silly. This isn't a coffee-elitism judgement call — it's a quality criticism. The only thing Dunkin's Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher has us daydreaming about is sick days from elementary school (yikes).