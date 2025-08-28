The One Dunkin 2025 Fall Drink We Won't Buy Again
Fall coffee flavors shouldn't just mean pumpkin, apple, and pecan. But, in some cases, maybe coffee-lovers should just stick to the classics. In Tasting Table's official taste-test of every single item on Dunkin's 2025 fall menu, one item fell to the dreaded last-place position. Our advice? Skip the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher. The berry flavor is lousy, and the aftertaste is giving "Play-Doh."
The Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher comprises oat milk with creamy strawberry and blueberry flavors, all topped by a layer of cloudy cold foam. That is, in theory. As our taste-tester mentioned, even though milk-and-berries are a seemingly foolproof combo, something about Dunkin's execution of the pairing was a turn-off: "I wasn't able to identify any actual berries in the drink. Instead, the flavor was more like what someone would guess berries taste like if they had only ever seen photos of them [...] On top of the chemical-like taste, it also had a medicinal quality, like fruit-flavored cough medicine we were given as kids." Fall may technically be the start of cold and flu season, but this isn't the vibe.
Ordinarily, we're digging Dunkin' Refreshers and their impressively robust caffeine content. On hot days, a moody, sophisticated Americano just looks silly. This isn't a coffee-elitism judgement call — it's a quality criticism. The only thing Dunkin's Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher has us daydreaming about is sick days from elementary school (yikes).
Skip the syrupy Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher
Some celebrity spirits brands like Matthew McConaughey's Pantalones Tequila and Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's Dos Hombres Mezcal actually rule. Alas, Dunkin's Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher is one celebrity-endorsed sipper that totally misses the mark. This seasonal Refresher flavor is endorsed by Sabrina Carpenter, and per the release, the new Mixed Berry fall flavor was inspired by the success of Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher. The earlier summer season collaboration with the singer garnered a lot of "buzz" from customers, although whether that attention was totally positive remains to be seen.
Following the release of Dunkin's Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher, comments on Instagram were (perhaps ironically) pretty "mixed." "I didn't like this flavor," wrote one foodie, and another chimed in, "Pass, the strawberry one ruined it for me." Elsewhere online, a Reddit thread dedicated to Dunkin's Sabrina Refreshers line echoed this criticism ("The strawberry one lowkey tasted like medicine").
There is a silver lining, however. As one commenter noted, "I just tried the mango flavor and it's absolutely dreamy." We concur. In our fall taste-test, we were digging the Mango Daydream Refresher. We advise sticking to this flavor instead. Or, opt for a more traditional fall flavor like pumpkin spice. Just anything, anything but the mixed berry. We also have a pro-tip to give your go-to Dunkin' Refresher even more flavor, whether berry tones are your style or not.