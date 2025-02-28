There's More Caffeine Than You Might Think In Dunkin' Refreshers

Since its debut in 2020, Dunkin's line-up of energizing iced drinks, called Refreshers, has been the go-to choice for lots of people when an immediate cool-me-down is needed. With their bright colors and variety of fun flavors for you to try, they seem like the perfect alternatives to heavier drinks like iced teas and coffees. But there's more than just fruit and ice giving you a boost in these drinks — they also pack a caffeine punch. Quite a few have assumed that because of the fruity vibe, Dunkin' Refreshers must be caffeine-free.

This actually isn't the case. In fact, a medium 24-ounce Refresher packs up to 99 milligrams of caffeine. For reference, a small 16-ounce has 66 milligrams and a large 32-ounce has 132 milligrams. Refreshers are made by mixing a flavored fruit concentrate with Dunkin's brewed green tea – the same one you can order separately as an Unsweetened Iced Green Tea. According to Dunkin', this green tea base alone adds about 68 milligrams of caffeine to a medium Refresher. But if you do the math, that only accounts for about two-thirds of the drink's total caffeine.

The other third comes from the fruit concentrate itself. If you check the labels on the flavor packets, you'll see that each one contains green tea extract, which will further bump up the total caffeine. It's actually because of this inclusion that there's really no way to make a "caffeine-free" Dunkin' Refresher. But you can still drop the level and give it a flavorful upgrade by asking the barista to swap the green tea with lemonade – or give your Refresher more flavor (and caffeine) by requesting more of the boxed concentrate!