Starbucks' Iconic Holiday Cups Used To Look A Lot Different

Who needs a calendar when you have regular trips to Starbucks? As lights start twinkling, tinsel begins draping, and festive choruses commence ringing from radios, there's another tell-tale sign that holiday festivities are knocking: Starbucks holiday cups. The chain's signature red products have become synonymous with winter, and fans eagerly await the new patterns each year. Still, there's something many people don't know: these designs weren't always red.

Launched in 1997, the first holiday cup was actually purple. The original design attempted to lean into festivity through its illustrations, with outlines of holly leaves alongside swirls and coffee beans. Purple is also loosely linked to Christmas, with connotations of royalty when celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ. Yet, red is undeniably more iconic, isn't it? Skipping this "classic" color seems like a Scrooge-worthy misjudgment and, eventually, it seems Starbucks agreed.

The chain tried a darker shade in 1998, before promptly switching to red in 1999. Honestly, it's hard to imagine the iconic cups were ever in another color; you can add it to the list of facts you didn't know about Starbucks' holiday menu.