The Tiramisu Twist You Didn't Know You Needed: Pistachio Edition

The list of Italian sweets is long and varied. But outside the country at least, it seems that tiramisu has become the quintessential dessert of the cuisine. In fact, some would even say that you can judge an Italian restaurant by the quality of its tiramisu.

It might seem like sacrilege to mess with the traditional coffee and cream combination, but don't worry – our pistachio tiramisu recipe still retains all of the classic elements. As an extra treat we fold pistachio cream into the mascarpone, which adds both sweetness and nuttiness to the creamy layer. The whole thing is then topped with chopped pistachio nuts, adding textural contrast to the booze-soaked sponge fingers below.

These decadent additions result in a dessert that's somewhere between Italian home cooking and Dubai chocolate. It might not replace the classic tiramisu recipe, but it's bound to impress guests at your next special occasion dinner.