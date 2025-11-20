This McDonald's Breakfast Item Is A No-Go — Seriously, Avoid It At All Costs
McDonald's may be home to the Big Mac, McNuggets, and iconic french fries, but it's also home to one of the best fast-food breakfast menus in the industry. And while there are plenty of McDonald's breakfast items that account for the chain being a beloved breakfast spot, one of them is definitely not worth buying. According to a Tasting Table overview of items at McDonald's that you should avoid at all costs, that is the sausage burrito.
The measly size of the burrito was underwhelming to say the least, while the tortilla itself was soft and haphazardly wrapped around lumpy fillings. A toasted burrito would at least give a crunchy contrast to the chewy, soft fillings that the burrito comes with, including cheese, sausage, eggs, and green chilies. Our visual disappointment led to actual disgust after trying this sad, nearly inedible burrito. The sausages were in the shape of pucks, appearing more like dog food than the meaty crumbles we were expecting.
Furthermore, it tasted as processed and salty as it looked, with no discernible savoriness. The only flavor that stood out was the spicy heat from the green chilies, as the egg and cheese had no flavor at all. Worse still was the texture of all the fillings. While we were hoping for fluffy eggs and melted, gooey cheese, what we got was mushy glop with weird chewiness from the puck-shaped sausage that was hot in parts with pockets of ice cold, alluding to the fact that the burritos are premade, refrigerated, and microwaved to order.
More negative reviews for McDonald's sausage burrito
In another Tasting Table article, we ranked the sausage burrito second to last on a list of McDonald's menu items, from breakfast, lunch, and dinner. McDonald's customers on Reddit also had plenty to say about the sausage burrito, and we found many negative reviews to back our opinion.
One Redditor called it the "most disgusting thing on the menu." Another Redditor couldn't believe how small the burritos were, stating, "They've gotten so much smaller to the point that they're not worth it anymore. I swear the last one I got was mostly tortilla." Former McDonald's employees claimed the burrito mix comes frozen, is packed into a tortilla, and then refrigerated. Microwaving a burrito to order is what sabotaged its texture and temperature for us. Many Redditors cry false advertisement as the burrito they get looks nothing like what's pictured on the order board. Another Redditor said the burrito is "hit or miss. They are either fresh ... or all jacked up, dried up, and gross." We don't think it's worth taking the chance based on our experience.
Luckily, there are other McDonald's breakfast foods that'll more than make up for the sausage burrito's deficits. We ranked the sausage and egg McMuffin and bacon, egg, and cheese bagel among our favorite McDonald's breakfast items. Of course, its hash browns have a legendary crisp, and should always accompany the main event. But if you're craving a breakfast burrito, you're better off buying a pack of frozen breakfast burritos at the grocery store.