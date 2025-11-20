This McDonald's Breakfast Item Is A No-Go — Seriously, Avoid It At All Costs

McDonald's may be home to the Big Mac, McNuggets, and iconic french fries, but it's also home to one of the best fast-food breakfast menus in the industry. And while there are plenty of McDonald's breakfast items that account for the chain being a beloved breakfast spot, one of them is definitely not worth buying. According to a Tasting Table overview of items at McDonald's that you should avoid at all costs, that is the sausage burrito.

The measly size of the burrito was underwhelming to say the least, while the tortilla itself was soft and haphazardly wrapped around lumpy fillings. A toasted burrito would at least give a crunchy contrast to the chewy, soft fillings that the burrito comes with, including cheese, sausage, eggs, and green chilies. Our visual disappointment led to actual disgust after trying this sad, nearly inedible burrito. The sausages were in the shape of pucks, appearing more like dog food than the meaty crumbles we were expecting.

Furthermore, it tasted as processed and salty as it looked, with no discernible savoriness. The only flavor that stood out was the spicy heat from the green chilies, as the egg and cheese had no flavor at all. Worse still was the texture of all the fillings. While we were hoping for fluffy eggs and melted, gooey cheese, what we got was mushy glop with weird chewiness from the puck-shaped sausage that was hot in parts with pockets of ice cold, alluding to the fact that the burritos are premade, refrigerated, and microwaved to order.