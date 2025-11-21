10 Asian Cooking Staples You'll Find In Almost Any Grocery Store

The bold flavors of Asian cuisine are continuing to grow in popularity across the U.S. In fact, around 12% of all restaurants in America serve Asian food. But, it's not just when we're dining out or grabbing takeout that we get our fix. More and more home cooks are stocking their kitchens with Asian pantry staples, too. While there are over 3,700 specialist Asian grocery stores across the country, most traditional supermarkets also have their own dedicated Asian or ethnic section, and demand for products in this aisle is booming. Between April 2023 and April 2024, sales of such items increased around four times faster than overall grocery sales. This increased demand has only seen stores broadening the selection of Asian foods on offer, and now, many once hard-to-source ingredients are deemed everyday staples.

If you're a fan of sticky Chinese noodle dishes, fresh Japanese sushi, or warming Southeast Asian curries, you'll find plenty of inspiration in the Asian aisle. From umami-rich sauces and fragrant oils to aromatics that bring plenty of bright, punchy flavor, there is a wide range of ingredients that can help you recreate your favorite dishes at home. Below are 10 of our favorites that are both readily available and wonderfully versatile — true must-haves for anyone looking to level up their Asian-inspired cooking.