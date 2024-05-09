Mix Up Hoisin Sauce And Mayo For A Perfect Sandwich Slathering

If you've never worked with it before, hoisin sauce is basically barbecue sauce's hotter, cooler older sister who went to art college and listens to better music than you. Hoisin is a thick, brown condiment that combines fermented soybean paste, garlic, vinegar, sesame oil, chilis, and sugar for a sweet-tart, salty, umami profile that lends instant dimensionality to any dish you smear it on — which is why hoisin-mayo belongs on your next sandwich.

Hoisin sauce is a key ingredient in stir-frys, moo shu pork, and Peking duck, but it's also commonly used in Chinese cuisine as a dipping sauce or a finishing drizzle. The midway point between those two camps, arguably, is a sandwich spread. When paired, creamy, tangy mayonnaise adds richness to the already-viscous hoisin sauce but slightly tones down its bold flavors with a blanket of mildness.

If you've ever made a quick homemade chipotle aioli before (aka jarred mayo mixed with a drizzle of sriracha), then the assembly for this crave-able hoisin-mayo should look familiar. Just stir 'em together until you've achieved your desired pungency. ¼ cup hoisin sauce and ¾ cup mayonnaise is a solid jumping-off ratio, but feel free to adjust your proportions. Store your hoisin mayonnaise in a resealable airtight container or lidded Mason jar in the fridge to keep on hand to easily incorporate hoisin flavor into your go-to recipe rotation.