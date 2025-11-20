15 Popular Food Names Everyone Pronounces Wrong

We've all been there, staring down at a menu, trying to decipher words that bear no resemblance to anything we've ever read before. Crudo. Jus. Fricassee. In your moment of panic before the waiter reaches your table, you are probably more concerned about what these mysterious words mean rather than how to pronounce them. But the truth is that you don't need to be at a fancy restaurant to stumble upon foods that are difficult to pronounce, and like it or not, there are probably a few that you have been getting wrong for quite a while now. You shouldn't feel embarrassed about it, though. Chances are, you only pronounce them that way because that's how everyone else does.

Some of the most frequently mispronounced foods are just tough for Americans. Italian foods, for example, often contain one or two c's, which, for those who do not speak the language, could be interpreted as making an "s" sound, a "ch" sound, or a "k" sound. Other words are just so similar in spelling to a different food that they become easily confused. Cacao and cocoa look remarkably similar, and they describe very similar ingredients. Read on (if you dare) to discover the foods that you've been mispronouncing all along, or take a smug victory lap as you discover that, contrary to what all your friends have been saying, you've been pronouncing turmeric correctly this whole time.