8 Of The Oldest Wineries In The US

The Finger Lakes region spans 9,000 square miles across New York, and it is known for its stunning waterfalls, gorges, and lakes. Aside from its geographical prowess, the region is widely lauded for its vineyards. One might even consider it the East Coast's version of Napa Valley. Over 140 wineries dot the region, making it difficult to decide which ones are worth visiting. We're here to tell you that Pleasant Valley Wine Company ought to be on your list; it's older than any other winery in the Finger Lakes region and brimming with history.

When this winery took off in the early 1860s, the bottles were produced under the careful supervision of two French experts. By 1867, their efforts had come to fruition by way of the first award granted to an American sparkling wine at a European competition. In addition to technique, the landscape proved integral to this winery's success. Multiple caves were carved into the earth to store wine, further emphasizing the role of Mother Nature as a collaborator in winemaking. After making a reservation to tour this winery, you'll step inside some of the same wooden and stone structures used long ago.

Tastings cost only $5 per person and are offered every day. You can't miss sampling a few of Pleasant Valley Wine Company's champagnes and sparkling wines. They are still award-winning and highly sought after by wine lovers.

pleasantvalleywine.com

(607) 569-6111

8260 Pleasant Valley Rd, Hammondsport, NY 14840