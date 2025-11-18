8 Of The Oldest Wineries In The US
What could be more relaxing than sipping a glass of wine while kicking back on the couch to your favorite movie? Enjoying a glass of wine at a winery, of course. Whether partaking in a tasting session in a wine cellar or gazing over vineyards as you share a charcuterie board with friends, visiting a winery offers you a chance to sample award-winning wines while learning how they were produced.
At some of the oldest wineries in the U.S., you'll hear stories about past presidents and celebrities who visited, and what makes each vineyard's terroir unique. You'll also learn about the economic and environmental factors that have affected wine production over the years, including fires, Prohibition, and phylloxera infestations. In this article, we'll introduce you to a handful of the wineries that helped crack the code to United States viticulture early on. Plus, we'll share suggestions for which wines to taste and activities you can sign up for when you visit.
Pleasant Valley Wine Company
The Finger Lakes region spans 9,000 square miles across New York, and it is known for its stunning waterfalls, gorges, and lakes. Aside from its geographical prowess, the region is widely lauded for its vineyards. One might even consider it the East Coast's version of Napa Valley. Over 140 wineries dot the region, making it difficult to decide which ones are worth visiting. We're here to tell you that Pleasant Valley Wine Company ought to be on your list; it's older than any other winery in the Finger Lakes region and brimming with history.
When this winery took off in the early 1860s, the bottles were produced under the careful supervision of two French experts. By 1867, their efforts had come to fruition by way of the first award granted to an American sparkling wine at a European competition. In addition to technique, the landscape proved integral to this winery's success. Multiple caves were carved into the earth to store wine, further emphasizing the role of Mother Nature as a collaborator in winemaking. After making a reservation to tour this winery, you'll step inside some of the same wooden and stone structures used long ago.
Tastings cost only $5 per person and are offered every day. You can't miss sampling a few of Pleasant Valley Wine Company's champagnes and sparkling wines. They are still award-winning and highly sought after by wine lovers.
(607) 569-6111
8260 Pleasant Valley Rd, Hammondsport, NY 14840
Wente Vineyards
No other winery in the United States has been continuously operated by the same family for as long as Wente Vineyards. Since 1883, the Wente family has been tending to grapevines in Livermore, California. In fact, the vines that Ernest Wente grafted in the early 1900s were so successful that they are responsible for more than 75% of Chardonnay vines in modern-day California. Five generations later, Wente Vineyards is still going strong. You can book a tour of the facilities or a seated tasting to learn more about the company's history and its spectacular wine selection. The patios are lovely areas to relax, and you can even bring Fido if you are sitting outside. When the weather is warm, you might be able to catch a small concert as well.
Wente Vineyards places a special emphasis on sustainability and offers certified sustainable wines. These bottles are not just a marketing ploy; the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance puts wineries and vineyards through rigorous testing before approving them. Regenerative farming methods are in place at Wente Vineyards to help protect the soil and water supply. Currently, it uses electric tractors to aid this agenda.
Not sure which wine to reach for first? We ranked the Wetmore Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon from Wente Vineyards as one of the best wines to serve for the Fourth of July. Indeed, it pairs well with any meal that features meat.
(925) 456-2300
5050 Arroyo Road, Livermore, CA 94550
Jefferson Vineyards
The origin story of Jefferson Vineyards includes a former U.S. president. However, it's far from a pretentious winery where only society's elite go to sample award-winning vintages and gossip about who's who. On the contrary, Jefferson Vineyards is a down-to-earth destination for tasting wine, visiting historical sites, and jamming out at concerts.
The first vines at Jefferson Vineyards were planted in the 1770s. That's right; long before Napa Valley ever hit its heyday, early Americans were discovering what makes Virginia's wine region so unique. Well, kind of. Back then, Thomas Jefferson was working with his friend Philip Mazzei to establish vineyards near Monticello. Unfortunately, these vines were destroyed by horses before they could ever really take off. It wasn't until the 1980s that the winery really got into the swing of things again.
Today, Jefferson Vineyards is overseen by the Woodward family. In the summer, we recommend laying a blanket on the lawn and savoring a picnic alongside friends. In the winter, though, you might rather take refuge in the tasting room beside a fire. The four Cs are available for purchase: cheeses, chocolates, crackers, and charcuterie boards. There's also plenty of wine; from Merlot and Malbec to Viognier and Chardonnay, we're sure something will strike your fancy.
(434) 977-3042
1353 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Hendry Winery
Although the vineyards that underpin Hendry have experienced a few periods of turbulence over the years, we're happy to report that the family-run winery is thriving again. Large-scale cultivation of grapevines began here in the 1860s, just when folks began to recognize Napa Valley's potential as a wine region. Sadly, the vines were soon uprooted, perhaps because of a phylloxera infestation.
It was in 1939 that things began to turn around. That's when Margaret and George W. Hendry acquired the ranch, and in the following years, the family farmed prunes, walnuts, cattle, and grapes. In the 1970s, Napa Valley's wines became more desirable than ever before, propelling the Hendry family to invest in planting more vines on their land. They finally began selling wine in the 1990s before building a winery facility in 2000.
Now, 114 acres of grapes are under cultivation, producing a wide array of wine varieties, including Albariño, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and Chardonnay. Laid back, yet professional, this winery is worth visiting whether you consider yourself a wine amateur or an aficionado. Book a tasting session on the porch of the winery, and you'll be treated to unparalleled views as you sample flights that range from $50 to $100 per person. Feeling extra elegant? Taste from the winemaker's reserve flight, which features some of the winery's most prized bottles. Although tours are not currently offered, if you want to get up close and personal with the vines, take one of the guided hikes that occur four times each year.
(707) 226-8320
3104 Redwood Rd, Napa, CA 94558
Charles Krug Winery
Regarded as the oldest winery in Napa Valley, Charles Krug was established in 1861 by a Prussian immigrant. Eight decades later, the Italian immigrants Cesare and Rosa Mondavi bought the winery and further developed it into a reliable, high-quality producer of fine wines. Today, it's a National Historic Landmark known not only for its wines, but also for the artistic and cultural performances it hosts.
Like many wineries, Charles Krug is an excellent candidate for a romantic date. Indeed, we once recommended the Vintage Selection Cabernet Sauvignon as a splurge-worthy wine for Valentine's Day. At the same time, though, you can find somewhat more affordable bottles from this winery at Trader Joe's. To decide for yourself which wines are worth buying, visit the Redwood Cellar at Charles Krug in St. Helena, California. You can book an estate tasting for $50 or a cabernet connoisseur tasting for $75. Or, for $90, you can take a tour of the winery and sample five wines alongside a charcuterie board and cheese. Other options include chocolate-and-caviar pairings and private group experiences.
If you can't make it to St. Helena, consider joining the Charles Krug membership program. You'll have a better chance at getting your hands on rare wines, receive invitations to exclusive events, and, naturally, save money on newly released bottles.
(800) 682-5784
2800 Main St, St. Helena, CA 94574
Beringer Vineyards
Just down the road from Charles Krug Winery is another Napa Valley favorite: Beringer Vineyards. Although a few other Napa Valley vineyards boast slightly longer histories, none have been continuously operated as long as Beringer Vineyards. Since the winery's inception in the 1870s, an increasing emphasis has been placed on sustainability. Thanks to initiatives like the implementation of solar energy and rainwater recapturing techniques, this winery has been recognized as a Napa Green Certified Winery and is a certified California Sustainable Winegrowing business.
There's no doubt your tasting at Beringer Vineyards will be memorable, as it will be conducted in the Rhine House, a historic stone building finished in 1884. Adorned with stained glass and sleek wood paneling, even architects with no interest in wine might jump at the chance to visit this mansion. You will likewise be impressed as you stroll through the gardens around the estate. Public tours have been offered since 1934, so you can trust that you are in good hands.
As beautiful as its architecture and environment, the wine here has turned many heads over the years. Reserve a tasting session and see for yourself what tasting notes you can detect in the winery's popular Cabernet Sauvignon. Or maybe it's a glass of Chardonnay that's calling your name. While we can't promise that you'll go home with Beringer Vineyard's famous 130-liter bottle of wine, we doubt that you'll return empty-handed.
(707) 257-5771
2000 Main Street, St. Helena, CA 94574
Adam Puchta Winery
Adam Puchta Winery was established in Missouri in 1855 by a German immigrant, and by the turn of the 20th century, the business had exploded in popularity. Prohibition required the winery to stop selling its goods to the public for a spell, but thankfully, farming helped keep the money flowing. Though the vineyards and most of the viticulture equipment were demolished during this period, a few appliances were successfully hidden, and they can be viewed today. Prohibition ended in 1933, though, and Adam Puchta Winery began selling wine once again.
On its website, Adam Puchta Winery proudly markets itself as "the oldest continuously owned family farm winery in the country." That sure is a mouthful to say, so it might be best to let the wine speak for itself. Knowledge has been passed down through seven generations of family members, resulting in highly regarded red, white, and rosé wines. Adam Puchta Winery strives to make balanced wines, so it typically makes great accompaniments to meals. For instance, a bottle of Mull It Over would pair well with a holiday feast.
Need another reason to visit Adam Puchta Winery? There's a good chance you will see one of the winery's resident cats. Plus, you can book a tasting of six wines for as low as $10, perhaps while munching on cheese straws or chocolate. More elaborate tasting experiences are available as well, and they promise award-winning wines and charcuterie boards.
(573) 486-5596
1947 Frene Creek Rd, Hermann, MO 65041
Brotherhood Winery
Billed as the oldest winery in the United States, Brotherhood Winery may not be nearly as old as the Staffelter Hof Winery in Germany. But there's no denying that the winery's history is impressive. Founded in 1839 by John Jaques, this winery expanded and remained in the family until 1886, when it was sold to J. M. Emerson & Son. About that time, the business was renamed to "Brotherhood Winery" and maintained close economic ties with customers in New York City. After making it through tough times (namely, Prohibition and the Great Depression), Brotherhood Winery changed ownership a few times. By the 1960s, it became one of the premier spots to tour a winery, sample a few glasses, and generally make merry.
This resilient winery remains a superb day outing for city dwellers. Tours and tastings are offered every day except Mondays, and you'll get to sample five wines. Entertaining events, like a Charles Dickens-themed murder mystery dinner, also keep Brotherhood Winery infused with life.
Brotherhood Winery sells a generous handful of affordable wines, including Rieslings, sangrias, and rosés. The cream sherry is a budget-friendly dessert wine you can also use in your cooking. Premium wines and more exquisite bottles are on offer, too; you might want to try the vintage port, the Grand Monarque, or the ICON Merlot. Finally, several of the bottles feature New York-themed artwork on their labels if you are in need of an attractive souvenir.
(845) 496-3661
100 Brotherhood Plaza Dr, Washingtonville, NY 10992