What Makes Virginia's Wine Region Unique From Any Other

When you think about the wine-producing regions of the United States, your thoughts don't jump to Virginia as being the pinnacle of the industry. You probably think Napa or Sonoma in California, the Finger Lakes in New York, and maybe even the Willamette Valley in Oregon. But Virginia? Believe it or not, the Old Dominion actually has a thriving wine industry whose "region" is perhaps more unique than any other in the United States.

Why, exactly? What is it about Virginia's wine region that makes it so unique? Hint: It's in the name. Notice how California, New York, and Oregon all have specifically named areas for wine production. Those areas have special soil qualities and climates that allow specific wine varieties like Cabernet, Pinot Noir, and Riesling to thrive. Virginia doesn't have areas like that because the entire, 23 million acre state, from the Atlantic coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains, is a wine region in and of itself.

That's what makes Virginia so unique as a wine-growing region. It is utterly enormous and ecologically diverse. The experimentation that has resulted from this means that while there is no one grape or wine specific to Virginia, there is an amazing amount of variety — and that is developing some increasingly popular wines from one of the nation's oldest, most historically significant states.