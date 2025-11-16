Yes, A Microwave Can Keep Food Warm – Here's How It Works

There are plenty of reasons why you might need to keep food warm for a little while after it's done cooking. Maybe your takeout arrives or dinner is ready before everyone is quite prepared to eat, so it needs to sit at that perfect temperature for a little while. Alternatively, when you are cooking a large and complex meal, you might need to finish a few courses early so that you aren't totally slammed right before it's time to ring the dinner bell. Whatever the reason, your microwave can actually be the perfect tool for this job, thanks to the keep warm function.

If you are scratching your head right now, you certainly aren't the only one. While the function doesn't exist on every single model, "keep warm" is one of those largely unknown microwave settings that we should all use more often. This function works by periodically zapping the food at a low power level, giving it just enough heat to keep it from cooling off, but not enough that it cooks further. This incredible function will allow you to keep your food at a perfect serving temperature for 30 to 90 minutes, depending on the model.

One word of warning, however: Don't forget that the vessel you put your food in is important. Aluminum foil should usually be kept out of the microwave, along with any other metal, be it a roasting tray or a layer of foil meant to seal the top of a dish of green bean casserole. Wood can also be a problem in the microwave, though that issue comes down to the risk of damage to the dishes themselves, rather than the pyrotechnics that come from microwaving metal.