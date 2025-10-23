Can You Put Wooden Bowls In The Microwave?

When it comes to microwaves, the one thing everyone seems to know is that metal is a no-go. Does that mean everything else is fine for rehearing and cooking? Despite being about as different from metal as you can imagine, wooden bowls are also unsuitable for use in the microwave. Unlike putting metal or aluminum foil in the microwave, this advice is not so much about causing damage to the appliance as to the bowl itself.

The heat and radiation emitted from a microwave can cause wood to crack or warp, leaving the bowl permanently damaged. Even in low temperatures, wood can absorb the smells and flavors of the food being heated. Perhaps more problematic is that any varnish or adhesive used to coat the wood may release fumes and possibly melt into your food. It's not likely that a microwaved wooden bowl will catch fire, but you can't rule it out if you're cooking at high temperatures for extended periods.

If your bowl is made from bamboo fibers, which have a different composition than other wooden dinnerware, it won't necessarily handle the microwave better. Bamboo isn't recommended for microwave use for all the same reasons. Also, bamboo bowls commonly contain adhesives that could degrade in the heat. Some bowls and plates made of bamboo fiber may be labeled microwave-safe, but they should still not be subjected to high temperatures.