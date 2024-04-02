This Is Why Your Dish Unexpectedly Broke In The Microwave

One of the most tragic sounds to ever come from your microwave is the unmistakable snap of your plate breaking when it's loaded with your eagerly awaited dinner. Let's face it: You're hungry, which is why you're trying to heat up a plate of food quickly. The last thing you want to deal with is a messy food spill inside the microwave and potentially inedible food due to small shards of broken glass or pottery that have exploded around your meal. Or, heaven forbid, you nuked your coffee mug, and instead of just a bad cup of reheated coffee, you've got a broken mug and a pool of joe to wipe up.

Many of these kitchen tragedies are caused by a small, maybe even invisible, crack in your dinner plate or bowl. When the outside waterproof glaze is broken with a chip or hairline fracture, even a little bit of moisture trapped in the tiny crevice will expand as it gets hot. That expansion pushes the edges apart until they finally break completely, leaving you with a sad mess and a rumbling stomach.