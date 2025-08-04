10 Microwave Settings You Should Use More Often

The time cook button is one that many microwaves don't have, because it's their default. You punch in whichever length of time is right for your food, and then push start. But often, microwaves are built around easy one-touch presets: Some will automatically give you one minute when you press 1, two minutes when you press 2, and so on. Others have buttons that give a minute or 30 seconds with each press.

If you have those buttons, it's all too easy to fall into the habit of just using them automatically, tapping out the close-enough version of whatever the cooking time for your food was supposed to be. It is a time saver, after all, and the microwave is all about convenience, right? Right? Well, that's fair enough as far as it goes. But the unfortunate reality is that foods don't all heat the same way in the same length of time, so it's not a "one size fits all" scenario.

There absolutely will be times when those seductively simple buttons can give you the correct cooking time, but it won't be every time. If you make a habit of using the time cook button (or its equivalent, however phrased) when necessary, you'll find that your food consistently comes out better. It's worth the extra couple of finger presses and a second or two of your time.