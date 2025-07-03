The Microwave Button That You Seriously Have To Start Using

How many of your microwave's buttons would you say you use? Each appliance averages 16 buttons, and Jenn-Air even makes a model with 34, but there's a good chance you're not even using half of the options. Most people only use the basic functions like the number pad, "start"/"stop," and "add 30 seconds." Yet it's worth getting to know the "power level" button, if nothing else. If you cook in your microwave a lot, mastering this one can be a game changer.

Microwaves have long had an undeserved reputation of being a poor method for cooking food. Good for reheating in a pinch, sure, but not for cooking a meal. Part of the problem is that most of us don't learn how to use our microwaves to their full potential. The power level button does exactly what the name implies: It lowers the cooking intensity by adjusting how the microwave heats your food. It's the microwave equivalent of turning your oven down to 350 degrees Fahrenheit to cook a chicken breast instead of blasting it at 500 degrees. The intensity of the waves never actually changes — the timing does.

Microwaves, the actual waves that cook your food inside a microwave oven, are produced by a magnetron. When you change your power level, you change how the magnetron cycles on and off. At 70% power, for instance, the magnetron is on for 70% of the time and off for the remaining 30%. This means your food can cook more slowly and evenly, which can improve texture and eliminate that annoying issue where part of a dish is cold and part is hot.