We have developed countless cookie recipes your family will love, and all of them are oven-baked. But what if you wanted to make cookies without an oven? We consulted Jerrelle Guy, a recipe developer and the author of "Black Girl Baking," a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook about the possibility of bakeless cookies. Her baking expertise and creative projects like The Dinner Ritual, a newsletter exploring cooking and spirituality, inform many ideas for bakeless cookies.

"Dough can be cooked in an air fryer, on the stovetop, in a waffle iron, microwave, and even [in] an Instant Pot — they all work, just with different cook times and textural outcomes," Guy says. While not every household has waffle irons, air fryers, or Instant Pots, most modern kitchens have microwaves. Consequently, Guy also notes that, "[T]he easiest method would arguably be the microwave, but it comes with caveats — you'll need to use a microwave-safe dough (one without raw eggs or untreated flour)."

Microwaves aren't hot enough to kill the potential pathogens hiding in raw eggs and untreated, raw flour. Luckily, baking powder is the only leavening agent you need to get microwave cookies to rise. Plus, creamed butter and sugar are sticky and fluffy enough to serve as binding agents for the rest of the ingredients. You can find bleached or treated all-purpose flour, like this one from White Lily, at most grocery stores. That said, Chef Guy also proposes "us[ing] alternative flours like almond or oat flour, and egg substitutes like milk or applesauce."