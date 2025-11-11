Don't Let Mashed Potatoes Get Cold – Use This Perfect Method To Keep Them Warm And Ready

The act of cooking a full holiday feast can make you feel like a circus performer, trying to keep all your plates in the air, as task after task piles up. There's the turkey to worry about, and the stuffing, the green beans, the gravy, and, of course, everyone's favorite: the mashed potatoes. The trouble is, you want to get all of these dishes to the table nice and warm, but trying to coordinate their cooking to be done all at the same time creates a nearly impossible traffic jam in the kitchen. That's where a slow cooker can be your best friend.

More than many of the other holiday dishes, it is crucial to serve mashed potatoes hot. When allowed to cool down, even the creamiest, fluffiest mash can turn to cement — and no one wants a plate of stodgy mashed potatoes. But by transferring your mashed potatoes to a slow cooker on the "warm" setting after they are finished, you not only ensure that they reach your guests' plates at the perfect temperature and consistency, but you also open the door to preparing them well in advance.

The greatest beauty of the slow cooker method is that it lets you prep the potatoes while you have a bit of free time earlier in the day — once the turkey is in the oven, for example. During a relative lull in the kitchen, you can whip up Grandma's creamy garlic mashed red potatoes recipe and then transfer them straight to the crock pot, where they will stay warm until dinnertime without drying out, thanks to the lid and low heat. You can even mash the potatoes straight in the slow cooker to make cleanup easier.