15 Microwave Tricks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

When you're short on time, you can still pack your plate with color and nutrients. With this handy microwave method, vegetables can be steamed to tender-crisp perfection in mere minutes. There's no need to boil water on the stovetop or wait out lengthy roasting times, and your veggies will come out just as delicious as with other more traditional techniques.

Step one is slicing or dicing the vegetables. For broccoli or cauliflower, this might be small florets, while carrots are ideal for cutting into rounds, and bell peppers work well in thin strips. Place the veggies in a large dish and pour in just enough water to cover the bottom of the dish. Lay a sheet of plastic wrap on top, leaving a small gap for some of the steam to escape, and microwave the vegetables on high. The exact cooking time will vary depending on the type of vegetables you're steaming, but start with two minutes and add more time if needed. Flipping the veggie pieces over about halfway through cooking can also help them to cook more evenly. You'll know they're ready once they can be easily poked with a fork.

Steaming your veg in the microwave is a healthy option, too. When boiled, vegetables can lose a significant portion of their vitamin and mineral content (up to 70% in some cases). However, the microwave method preserves the nutrients more effectively, with one study showing that microwaved spinach and carrots retain over 90% of their vitamin C content.